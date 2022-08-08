We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Mexico
  5. Pinar House / Haarq Estudio

Pinar House / Haarq Estudio

Save
Pinar House / Haarq Estudio

Pinar House / Haarq Estudio - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadePinar House / Haarq Estudio - Exterior Photography, FacadePinar House / Haarq Estudio - Interior Photography, Windows, BeamPinar House / Haarq Estudio - Interior Photography, Windows+ 10

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Houses
Pinar de la Venta, Mexico
  • Architects: Haarq Estudio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  352
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Lead Architect : Fernanda Cabello
  • City : Pinar de la Venta
  • Country : Mexico
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Pinar House / Haarq Estudio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Door, Facade
© Aldo Gracia

Text description provided by the architects. A geometry seeking to adapt to its surroundings, the main facade with few windows, so that when entering the house, a side to side the house could appreciate a large window from side to side that allows a clear view of the spring forest. This house has rustic Mexican architecture, with a dyed red brick construction system and giving it prominence both in walls and in its entrance esplanade and path around the house to the and the path around the house to the terrace.

Save this picture!
Pinar House / Haarq Estudio - Exterior Photography, Garden, Forest
© Aldo Gracia

It has sloping ceilings with wooden beams and wooden siding and red clay tiles on the outside. A double-height living room with a floor-to-ceiling window that allows natural lighting and natural ventilation. The elongated geometry of the house and quite high ceilings make it appear to be a large house, it has 352.04 square meters of construction.

Save this picture!
Pinar House / Haarq Estudio - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Aldo Gracia
Save this picture!
Pinar House / Haarq Estudio - Image 9 of 10
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Pinar House / Haarq Estudio - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Aldo Gracia
Save this picture!
Pinar House / Haarq Estudio - Interior Photography, Windows
© Aldo Gracia

The geometry and materiality favor the best use of the land, so from the moment you enter the house you are greeted by a large window that opens the view to the forest, all the social areas open to the garden of the house, the kitchen and dining room are linked to a terrace to the outside, leaving the private areas on the second floor, at all times seeking to integrate the exterior with the interior through the exterior with the interior by means of large and long windows.

Save this picture!
Pinar House / Haarq Estudio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Aldo Gracia

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Haarq Estudio
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesMexico
Cite: "Pinar House / Haarq Estudio" [Casa pinar / Haarq Estudio] 08 Aug 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/986690/pinar-house-haarq-estudio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream