Pinar House / Haarq Estudio

Houses • Pinar de la Venta, Mexico Architects: Haarq Estudio

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 352 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2021

Lead Architect : Fernanda Cabello

City : Pinar de la Venta

Country : Mexico

Text description provided by the architects. A geometry seeking to adapt to its surroundings, the main facade with few windows, so that when entering the house, a side to side the house could appreciate a large window from side to side that allows a clear view of the spring forest. This house has rustic Mexican architecture, with a dyed red brick construction system and giving it prominence both in walls and in its entrance esplanade and path around the house to the and the path around the house to the terrace.

It has sloping ceilings with wooden beams and wooden siding and red clay tiles on the outside. A double-height living room with a floor-to-ceiling window that allows natural lighting and natural ventilation. The elongated geometry of the house and quite high ceilings make it appear to be a large house, it has 352.04 square meters of construction.

The geometry and materiality favor the best use of the land, so from the moment you enter the house you are greeted by a large window that opens the view to the forest, all the social areas open to the garden of the house, the kitchen and dining room are linked to a terrace to the outside, leaving the private areas on the second floor, at all times seeking to integrate the exterior with the interior through the exterior with the interior by means of large and long windows.