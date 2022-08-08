We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Pavilion
  4. Australia
  5. Less Pavilion / Pezo von Ellrichshausen

Less Pavilion / Pezo von Ellrichshausen

Less Pavilion / Pezo von Ellrichshausen

Less Pavilion / Pezo von Ellrichshausen - Exterior Photography, CityscapeLess Pavilion / Pezo von Ellrichshausen - Exterior Photography, ColumnLess Pavilion / Pezo von Ellrichshausen - Interior Photography, Arch, ColumnLess Pavilion / Pezo von Ellrichshausen - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows+ 34

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Pavilion
Fyshwick, Australia
  • Authors : Mauricio Pezo, Sofía von Ellrichshausen
  • Client : Molonglo Group
  • Collaborators : Fabian Puller, Olga Herrenbrücks, Amelie Bès
  • Local Architect : Dezignteam
  • Structure : Northrop
  • Landscape : Oculus
  • Construction : Creative Building Services
  • City : Fyshwick
  • Country : Australia
Less Pavilion / Pezo von Ellrichshausen - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Rory Gardiner

Text description provided by the architects. This is a pavilion without a name. It is a nameless pavilion; less than a structure, an infrastructure. It is an idiosyncratic place that refuses to be called in a single manner, with a single word. A place that even declines to be called a pavilion (since it would remind those colorful insects who jump from one flower to another, resting in balance for a fleeting moment). 

Less Pavilion / Pezo von Ellrichshausen - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Rory Gardiner
Less Pavilion / Pezo von Ellrichshausen - Interior Photography, Fence, Facade, Column, Handrail
© Rory Gardiner
Less Pavilion / Pezo von Ellrichshausen - Exterior Photography, Facade, Cityscape
© Rory Gardiner

This is an object without a name. Probably not even an object but a thing. Its form is rather basic; a square plan with a 2:3 ratio in elevation. Within this format, there seems to be a single element repeated without hierarchies. This relentless arrangement can be understood as the very rhetoric of structural behavior (since it not only resists its own weight while transferring to the ground the unpopular effort of supporting the sky). It might also be read as evidence of a kind of fear of not being able to do so. 

Less Pavilion / Pezo von Ellrichshausen - Image 18 of 34
Less Pavilion / Pezo von Ellrichshausen - Image 24 of 34

In its monotonous gesture, in its tedious regularity as much as in its lack of direction, bold columns and slender pillars erode any other function than that of framing every other function. Many events are allowed in unlabelled places. Of course, nobody could live in such an intricate domain. The mutest wall always gives us a hint. 

Less Pavilion / Pezo von Ellrichshausen - Exterior Photography, Column
© Rory Gardiner
Less Pavilion / Pezo von Ellrichshausen - Interior Photography, Arch, Column
© Rory Gardiner
Less Pavilion / Pezo von Ellrichshausen - Image 31 of 34
Axo
Less Pavilion / Pezo von Ellrichshausen - Image 32 of 34
Plan
Less Pavilion / Pezo von Ellrichshausen - Interior Photography, Column
© Rory Gardiner
Less Pavilion / Pezo von Ellrichshausen - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Rory Gardiner
Less Pavilion / Pezo von Ellrichshausen - Exterior Photography, Waterfront
© Rory Gardiner
Less Pavilion / Pezo von Ellrichshausen - Image 20 of 34

Naturally, one enters works of art of curiosity, then returns to them because of nostalgia, morbid boredom, or artless worship. We were told that untitled works remain open. Yet, anonymous ones do not lack an author, only a family name. Ironically enough, blank pages could be anything. Both timeless objects and nameless things are so much more.

Less Pavilion / Pezo von Ellrichshausen - Image 17 of 34
Model

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Jerrabomberra Wetlands, Dairy Rd, Fyshwick ACT 2609, Australia

Cite: "Less Pavilion / Pezo von Ellrichshausen" [Pabellón Less / Pezo von Ellrichshausen] 08 Aug 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/986687/less-pavilion-pezo-von-ellrichshausen> ISSN 0719-8884

