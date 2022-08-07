We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Houses
  Ireland
  Charleville House / Scullion Architects

Charleville House / Scullion Architects

Charleville House / Scullion Architects
Charleville House / Scullion Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Fionn McCann

Charleville House / Scullion Architects - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, WindowsCharleville House / Scullion Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Windows, Chair, FacadeCharleville House / Scullion Architects - Interior PhotographyCharleville House / Scullion Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Chair+ 27

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Dublin, Ireland
  Architects: Scullion Architects
  Area: 106
  Year: 2022
  Photographs
    Photographs: Fionn McCann
  Manufacturers
    Manufacturers: EQC, VindrVS
Charleville House / Scullion Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Garden
© Fionn McCann
Charleville House / Scullion Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Fionn McCann

Text description provided by the architects. This project breathes new life into a compact artisan cottage in Dublin's north inner city. Using a strategy of only removing what was dilapidated, we leave remnants of previous extensions, allowing us to re-imagine a new two-story intervention, like a ship-in-a-bottle within the shell of the old single-story cottage.

Charleville House / Scullion Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Windows, Chair, Facade
© Fionn McCann
Charleville House / Scullion Architects - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows
© Fionn McCann
Charleville House / Scullion Architects - Image 24 of 27
Plan - Ground floor

Two centrally located rooftop light wells penetrate the upper floor, drawing sun in from above, providing shafts of light into the middle of the house, and offering borrowed natural light to the upstairs bathroom via two fully glazed end walls.

Charleville House / Scullion Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Fionn McCann
Charleville House / Scullion Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room
© Fionn McCann

The new materials used outside are machined, metallic, and reflective. This draws the beauty out of the ad-hoc disorder of the surrounding Dublin inner-city backlands. Contrasting material oppositions of sharp versus rough seek to reclaim the now maligned technique of contrast as a means of heightening the presence of place.

Charleville House / Scullion Architects - Interior Photography, Table, Windows
© Fionn McCann
"Charleville House / Scullion Architects" 07 Aug 2022. ArchDaily.

