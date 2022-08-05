We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  5. CTXT Café and Restaurant / WUUT

CTXT Café and Restaurant / WUUT

CTXT Café and Restaurant / WUUT

CTXT Café and Restaurant / WUUT - Interior Photography, Chair, WindowsCTXT Café and Restaurant / WUUT - Interior Photography, Table, ChairCTXT Café and Restaurant / WUUT - Interior Photography, ChairCTXT Café and Restaurant / WUUT - Exterior Photography, Column+ 50

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Restaurant, Coffee Shop Interiors
Gimpo-si, South Korea
  • Architects: WUUT
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  1300
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Teo Kim
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Barrisol, Toro
  • Senior Designer : Sang Yeon Kim
  • Project Manager : Jongmin Yi
  • Furniture Design : Hyun jun Jeong
  • City : Gimpo-si
  • Country : South Korea
CTXT Café and Restaurant / WUUT - Interior Photography, Chair, Windows
© Teo Kim

Text description provided by the architects. In the initial project setup, the client's requests were vague in general. Mostly a café style or a space that contained various contents with a lack of the building's history and identity was requested. Therefore, from branding to space design, we have simply focused on the relationship between the placed objects in the space and the visitors more rather than focusing on a vivid concept.

CTXT Café and Restaurant / WUUT - Interior Photography, Chair
© Teo Kim
CTXT Café and Restaurant / WUUT - Image 50 of 50
Plan - 1st Floor
CTXT Café and Restaurant / WUUT - Interior Photography
© Teo Kim
CTXT Café and Restaurant / WUUT - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Teo Kim

To get to the point, “CTXT(Context)”, which consists of a total of two floors, has a cafe on the first floor and a bar lounge on the second floor. The overall spatial - The structure is simple, but it is straight and solid, and the huge scalpels and rough textures give visitors a strong impression. But contrary to the bold impression above, we created a comfortable and soft atmosphere by using color and slightly dark lighting. 

CTXT Café and Restaurant / WUUT - Interior Photography, Windows, Garden
© Teo Kim

By replacing the exterior wall of the building with glass, the internal and external boundaries were blurred. And since it was set to sit facing the mirror installed on the exterior wall, the visitor was able to see the entire room through the mirror while sitting in one direction.

CTXT Café and Restaurant / WUUT - Interior Photography
© Teo Kim
CTXT Café and Restaurant / WUUT - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Teo Kim
CTXT Café and Restaurant / WUUT - Image 49 of 50
Plan - Ground Floor
CTXT Café and Restaurant / WUUT - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Teo Kim

The huge wall in the center of the first and second floors is opened only through the ceiling and extremely restricts other elements of the interior. The light and scenery filled in through the ceiling change depending on the seasons and weather and that creates an unpredictable sensory experience for visitors. Although CTXT lacks fancy artistic decorations, we always want to give visitors a quiet and comfortable space experience through a simple and comfortable space experience.

CTXT Café and Restaurant / WUUT - Exterior Photography, Column
© Teo Kim

Project location

Address:1466-48 Gimpo-daero, Gimpo-si, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea

About this office
WUUT
Office

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsRestaurantInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsCoffee Shop InteriorsSouth Korea
