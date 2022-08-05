We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Caldeira Institute / Bhemn - Arch Experience Integrated

Caldeira Institute / Bhemn - Arch Experience Integrated

Caldeira Institute / Bhemn - Arch Experience Integrated - Exterior PhotographyCaldeira Institute / Bhemn - Arch Experience Integrated - Interior Photography, StairsCaldeira Institute / Bhemn - Arch Experience Integrated - Interior Photography, StairsCaldeira Institute / Bhemn - Arch Experience Integrated - Exterior Photography+ 21

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Institute, Renovation
Navegantes, Brazil
  • Architects: Bhemn - Arch Experience Integrated
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  51559 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Emílio Rothfuchs
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  AutoDesk, Chaos Group, Sherwin-Williams, Anjo, Belgotex , Colorgin, Coral, Decorar Estofados, Duratex, ID Panda, INNOVA, Killing, Killing - Kisacril, Kresil, Luzzo, Móveis Alan Aguiar, NB Bortolini, Trimble Navigation, Turella, Usina da luz, +1
  • Lead Architects : Arq. Elaine Milca Nagel; Arq. Cilulia Freitas
  • Project Team : Arq. Cilulia Freitas; Arq. Maria Eduarda Lippmann Pinheiro
  • Clients : Instituto Caldeira
  • Engineering : Eng. Renata Lasta
  • Landscaping : Equipe Bhemn
  • City : Navegantes
  • Country : Brazil
Caldeira Institute / Bhemn - Arch Experience Integrated - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Emílio Rothfuchs

Text description provided by the architects. The Caldeira Institute is a center of innovation and entrepreneurship, located in the 4th district of Porto Alegre, Rio Grande do Sul. A project carried out by BHEMN with the mission to perpetuate the local history and bring innovation to the city.

Caldeira Institute / Bhemn - Arch Experience Integrated - Interior Photography
© Emílio Rothfuchs

BHEMN - Arch Experience Integrated – performed the architectural transformation, as the creator of the conceptualization of space and project, and was responsible for the whole execution. The result is the renovation of a building built in the 1920s that one day hosted a boiler (“Caldeira” in Portuguese) brought from England by the entrepreneur A.J Renner, in a modern and collaborative space.

Caldeira Institute / Bhemn - Arch Experience Integrated - Interior Photography
© Emílio Rothfuchs
Caldeira Institute / Bhemn - Arch Experience Integrated - Image 20 of 21
Plan - Ground floor
Caldeira Institute / Bhemn - Arch Experience Integrated - Interior Photography
© Emílio Rothfuchs

The project is a display of the world's leading innovation hubs and meets the new work models, serving as inspiration for people and businesses. The main elements are architecture and design, thinking of every detail aimed at the use of materials, the creative use of raw materials, and the synergy between the old and the new.

Caldeira Institute / Bhemn - Arch Experience Integrated - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Emílio Rothfuchs

The team carried out the demolitions of walls, slits, and new accesses, locksmith work, project and installation of air conditioning, floors, coatings and paintings, metal covering with glass, design, and execution of lighting, hydraulic and electrical facilities, adequacy and adaptation of acoustics, paintings, and plaster, and furniture.

Caldeira Institute / Bhemn - Arch Experience Integrated - Interior Photography
© Emílio Rothfuchs

Glass partitions and metal structures were designed to integrate all environments. Several indoor gardens have been reorganized in order to bring greater visual comfort and leisure. Nowadays they also serve as hosts for small institute events. The roof of the place remained intact, once it was part of the personality of the construction, and to evidence the details of the work, absorbing the light through a skylight and creating a contrast between the natural and the industrial.

Caldeira Institute / Bhemn - Arch Experience Integrated - Exterior Photography
© Emílio Rothfuchs
Caldeira Institute / Bhemn - Arch Experience Integrated - Exterior Photography
© Emílio Rothfuchs

Disposals of the former work were used in a contemporary way turning into furniture, contributing to ecological and sustainable work, reducing costs, materials, and unnecessary accumulation of garbage. Among the pieces of furniture created are the metal planters, the external wooden benches, and some pendant lighting. 

Caldeira Institute / Bhemn - Arch Experience Integrated - Image 21 of 21
Facade

The main grandstand located at the core of the building aims to connect people and be the official space of conventions and talks. The structure of this place was elaborated with pillars and metal beams – improving the environment and marking it as the central landmark of the work. The pressure-treated deck wood benches and the upper floor in synthetic grass, bring comfort to the meeting spaces.

Caldeira Institute / Bhemn - Arch Experience Integrated - Exterior Photography
© Emílio Rothfuchs

Today the Caldeira Institute has become an important place for the region, being the head office of the largest companies and startups in the state. This work, in addition to being timeless and functional, also helps to boost the neighborhood growth, improving security, and access to public transport, and encouraging the real estate market in the region. The Caldeira Institute is an event and a milestone in the architecture of the state. And this is a legacy of BHEMN.

Project location

Address:TV. São José, 355 - Navegantes, Porto Alegre - RS, 90240-200, Brazil

Bhemn - Arch Experience Integrated
Steel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureHigher EducationInstituteRefurbishmentRenovationBrazil
Cite: "Caldeira Institute / Bhemn - Arch Experience Integrated" [Instituto Caldeira / Bhemn - Arch Experience Integrated] 05 Aug 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/986558/caldeira-institute-bhemn-arch-experience-integrated> ISSN 0719-8884

