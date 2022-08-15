Top 20 A' Design Award Winners: Formal Explorations for Good Design

The A' Design Awards - the world's leading annual international juried design competition - were established to promote and recognize the best design work in all countries and in all creative disciplines. The Award has 100 main categories, including Architecture, Building and Structure Design, Interior Space and Exhibition Design, and Furniture Design, in addition to others related to the world of Lighting, Landscape, Building Materials, and many others. This year's edition is now open for entries; designers can register their submissions here.
In its 2021-2022 edition, 2,022 winners from 114 countries were awarded in 110 different design disciplines. These entries not only earned a comprehensive and extensive winners kit, but also received recognition, credibility, publicity, and global visibility. During the selection process, all submissions are carefully evaluated by an internationally influential jury comprised of established academics, prominent members of the press, creative design professionals, and seasoned entrepreneurs. In total, the A' Design Awards have received more than 50,000 project submissions, awarding more than 16,000 winners from 180 nationalities. Find out more about the scope of the awards here.
This article presents a selection of outstanding winning projects from previous editions of the Award, especially those that represent the most important mission of the contest: to create global awareness and understanding of good practices and design principles, promoting designers, companies, and brands around the world to create superior products and projects that benefit society.
The submission period for the current A' Design Award closes on February 28. You can submit your designs here. After the winners are announced on April 15th, a selection of architecture-related winners will be featured in a post right here on ArchDaily.
Below we have selected our Top 20 A' Design Award Winners.
Haimen Agricultural Exhibition Hall by gad
Silver A' Design Award Winner for Architecture, Building and Structure Design Category in 2021
The Farmhouse Residential Architecture by Boguslaw Barnas
Silver A' Design Award Winner for Architecture, Building and Structure Design Category in 2021
House a Half Mini House by Hide Lin
Bronze A' Design Award Winner for Architecture, Building and Structure Design Category in 2021
Double Skin House by Nobuhito Mori
Silver A' Design Award Winner for Architecture, Building and Structure Design Category in 2021
Zenstay Hotel by Shengzhe Shen
Silver A' Design Award Winner for Architecture, Building and Structure Design Category in 2021
Sama Music Pavilion by Sarina Jamali and Mohammad Aref Ghorbani
Bronze A' Design Award Winner for Architecture, Building and Structure Design Category in 2021
Towards Nature Towards You Exhibition by Xiaowei Liu and Linying Jiang
Silver A' Design Award Winner for Interior Space and Exhibition Design Category in 2021
Peak Art Sales Center by Shanghai PTArchitects
Golden A' Design Award Winner for Architecture, Building and Structure Design Category in 2021
Kaisa Yuebanshan Community Center by Shenzhen Tianhua and Kaisa Group Co.,Ltd.
Golden A' Design Award Winner for Architecture, Building and Structure Design Category in 2021
International Islands Multifunctional Area by Wei Zhang - gad
Golden A' Design Award Winner for Architecture, Building and Structure Design Category in 2021
Deuz Prefab Cabin by Alexandru Zingaliuc
Bronze A' Design Award Winner for Architecture, Building and Structure Design Category in 2021
The North Teaching Cluster of Zjuic School by UAD
Silver A' Design Award Winner for Architecture, Building and Structure Design Category in 2021
One Villa Residence by SIA Design
Silver A' Design Award Winner for Architecture, Building and Structure Design Category in 2021
Obori Soma Ware Matsunaga Kiln Shop and Atelier by Naoya Tochio
Golden A' Design Award Winner for Interior Space and Exhibition Design Category in 2021
M Loft Apartment Renovation by Linc Zhang
A' Design Award Winner for Interior Space and Exhibition Design Category in 2021
Jiangnan No.1 Courtyard Exhibition Hall by Wei Zhang - gad
Golden A' Design Award Winner for Architecture, Building and Structure Design Category in 2021
Beach Cabin on the Baltic Sea Hospitality by Peter Kuczia
Golden A' Design Award Winner for Architecture, Building and Structure Design Category in 2021
Nave Air Conditioning System by Yael Issacharov
Bronze A' Design Award Winner for Building Materials and Construction Components Design Category in 2021
DC 3 Stool by Sergio Fahrer
Platinum A' Design Award Winner for Furniture Design Category in 2021
Shade Partition Shelf by Yuto Hiramatsu
Bronze A' Design Award Winner for Furniture Design Category in 2021