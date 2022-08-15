Top 20 A' Design Award Winners: Formal Explorations for Good Design

Save this picture! Towards Nature Towards You by Xiaowei Liu and Linying Jiang. Image © A' Design Awards

The A' Design Awards - the world's leading annual international juried design competition - were established to promote and recognize the best design work in all countries and in all creative disciplines. The Award has 100 main categories, including Architecture, Building and Structure Design, Interior Space and Exhibition Design, and Furniture Design, in addition to others related to the world of Lighting, Landscape, Building Materials, and many others. This year's edition is now open for entries; designers can register their submissions here.

In its 2021-2022 edition, 2,022 winners from 114 countries were awarded in 110 different design disciplines. These entries not only earned a comprehensive and extensive winners kit, but also received recognition, credibility, publicity, and global visibility. During the selection process, all submissions are carefully evaluated by an internationally influential jury comprised of established academics, prominent members of the press, creative design professionals, and seasoned entrepreneurs. In total, the A' Design Awards have received more than 50,000 project submissions, awarding more than 16,000 winners from 180 nationalities. Find out more about the scope of the awards here.

This article presents a selection of outstanding winning projects from previous editions of the Award, especially those that represent the most important mission of the contest: to create global awareness and understanding of good practices and design principles, promoting designers, companies, and brands around the world to create superior products and projects that benefit society.

Below we have selected our Top 20 A' Design Award Winners.

Haimen Agricultural Exhibition Hall by gad

Silver A' Design Award Winner for Architecture, Building and Structure Design Category in 2021

Save this picture! Haimen Agricultural by gad. Image © A' Design Awards

The Farmhouse Residential Architecture by Boguslaw Barnas

Silver A' Design Award Winner for Architecture, Building and Structure Design Category in 2021

Save this picture! The Farmhouse by Boguslaw Barnas. Image © A' Design Awards

House a Half Mini House by Hide Lin

Bronze A' Design Award Winner for Architecture, Building and Structure Design Category in 2021

Save this picture! House a Half by Hide Lin. Image © A' Design Awards

Double Skin House by Nobuhito Mori

Silver A' Design Award Winner for Architecture, Building and Structure Design Category in 2021

Save this picture! Double Skin by Nobuhito Mori. Image © A' Design Awards

Zenstay Hotel by Shengzhe Shen

Silver A' Design Award Winner for Architecture, Building and Structure Design Category in 2021

Save this picture! Zenstay by Shengzhe Shen. Image © A' Design Awards

Sama Music Pavilion by Sarina Jamali and Mohammad Aref Ghorbani

Bronze A' Design Award Winner for Architecture, Building and Structure Design Category in 2021

Save this picture! Sama by Sarina Jamali and Mohammad Aref Ghorbani. Image © A' Design Awards

Towards Nature Towards You Exhibition by Xiaowei Liu and Linying Jiang

Silver A' Design Award Winner for Interior Space and Exhibition Design Category in 2021

Save this picture! Towards Nature Towards You by Xiaowei Liu and Linying Jiang. Image © A' Design Awards

Peak Art Sales Center by Shanghai PTArchitects

Golden A' Design Award Winner for Architecture, Building and Structure Design Category in 2021

Save this picture! Peak Art by Shanghai PTArchitects. Image © A' Design Awards

Kaisa Yuebanshan Community Center by Shenzhen Tianhua and Kaisa Group Co.,Ltd.

Golden A' Design Award Winner for Architecture, Building and Structure Design Category in 2021

Save this picture! Kaisa Yuebanshan by Shenzhen Tianhua and Kaisa Group Co.,Ltd.. Image © A' Design Awards

International Islands Multifunctional Area by Wei Zhang - gad

Golden A' Design Award Winner for Architecture, Building and Structure Design Category in 2021

Save this picture! International Islands by Wei Zhang - gad. Image © A' Design Awards

Deuz Prefab Cabin by Alexandru Zingaliuc

Bronze A' Design Award Winner for Architecture, Building and Structure Design Category in 2021

Save this picture! Deuz by Alexandru Zingaliuc. Image © A' Design Awards

The North Teaching Cluster of Zjuic School by UAD

Silver A' Design Award Winner for Architecture, Building and Structure Design Category in 2021

Save this picture! The North Teaching Cluster of Zjuic by UAD. Image © A' Design Awards

One Villa Residence by SIA Design

Silver A' Design Award Winner for Architecture, Building and Structure Design Category in 2021

Save this picture! One Villa by SIA Design. Image © A' Design Awards

Obori Soma Ware Matsunaga Kiln Shop and Atelier by Naoya Tochio

Golden A' Design Award Winner for Interior Space and Exhibition Design Category in 2021

Save this picture! Obori Soma Ware Matsunaga Kiln by Naoya Tochio. Image © A' Design Awards

M Loft Apartment Renovation by Linc Zhang

A' Design Award Winner for Interior Space and Exhibition Design Category in 2021

Save this picture! M Loft by Linc Zhang. Image © A' Design Awards

Jiangnan No.1 Courtyard Exhibition Hall by Wei Zhang - gad

Golden A' Design Award Winner for Architecture, Building and Structure Design Category in 2021

Save this picture! Jiangnan No.1 Courtyard by Wei Zhang - gad. Image © A' Design Awards

Beach Cabin on the Baltic Sea Hospitality by Peter Kuczia

Golden A' Design Award Winner for Architecture, Building and Structure Design Category in 2021

Save this picture! Beach Cabin on the Baltic Sea by Peter Kuczia. Image © A' Design Awards

Nave Air Conditioning System by Yael Issacharov

Bronze A' Design Award Winner for Building Materials and Construction Components Design Category in 2021

Save this picture! Nave by Yael Issacharov. Image © A' Design Awards

DC 3 Stool by Sergio Fahrer

Platinum A' Design Award Winner for Furniture Design Category in 2021

Save this picture! DC 3 by Sergio Fahrer. Image © A' Design Awards

Shade Partition Shelf by Yuto Hiramatsu

Bronze A' Design Award Winner for Furniture Design Category in 2021