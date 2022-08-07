We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Pyrotechnic Installation MDF / S-AR - Exterior Photography, CoastPyrotechnic Installation MDF / S-AR - Exterior PhotographyPyrotechnic Installation MDF / S-AR - Image 4 of 14Pyrotechnic Installation MDF / S-AR - Interior Photography+ 14

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Mexico
  • Architects: S-AR
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  4
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Mónica Garrido, Jaime Navarro
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Maderería el Salto, Metall und Logistik
  • Lead Architects : César Guerrero, Ana Cecilia Garza
  • Collaborator : Orlando García
  • Client : MDF Mexico Design Fair
  • Structural Engineering : Taller de Pirotecnia Martínez
  • Construction : Taller de Pirotecnia Martínez
  • Country : Mexico
Save this picture!
Pyrotechnic Installation MDF / S-AR - Exterior Photography, Coast
© Jaime Navarro

Text description provided by the architects. For this year of MDF Mexico Design Fair, the pyrotechnic installation at the beach was developed through a collaboration between Monterrey-based firm S-AR and the fireworks workshop of the Martínez family from Salamanca, Guanajuato.

Save this picture!
Pyrotechnic Installation MDF / S-AR - Image 10 of 14
Diagram

The piece is opposed to the horizon’s flatness as a vertical line. A tower that represents a kind of interpretation of a lighthouse, of an outward light, a signal to the distant observer. But it also refers to a kind of created sun, a spectacle, which is what actually happens with the real sun at sunrise and sunset in this area of the Mexican Pacific.

Save this picture!
Pyrotechnic Installation MDF / S-AR - Exterior Photography
© Mónica Garrido

During the day, S-AR’s installation was basically dark in order to create a contrast with the light blue of the sky and to have a purer reading of the complexity of the structure. At night the structure was lost in such a way that the light emitted from the fireworks (in white and yellow tones) was suspended in a practically black background. These colors were light, with the idea of provoking a similar contrast between the piece and the context.

Save this picture!
Pyrotechnic Installation MDF / S-AR - Image 4 of 14
© Mónica Garrido
Save this picture!
Pyrotechnic Installation MDF / S-AR - Image 14 of 14
Axo
Save this picture!
Pyrotechnic Installation MDF / S-AR - Image 7 of 14
© Mónica Garrido
Save this picture!
Pyrotechnic Installation MDF / S-AR - Interior Photography
© Mónica Garrido

S-AR's idea was to create an experience and explore this type of craft related to fire, light, and festivity; this piece was in a certain way a symbol of that, bringing design to the pyrotechnic craft tradition that is made in Mexico.

Save this picture!
Pyrotechnic Installation MDF / S-AR - Interior Photography
© Jaime Navarro

Project gallery

Project location

Address:-

