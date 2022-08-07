Pyrotechnic Installation MDF / S-AR

+ 14

• Mexico Architects: S-AR

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 4 m²

Photographs Photographs : Mónica Garrido, Jaime Navarro

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers : Maderería el Salto , Metall und Logistik

Lead Architects : César Guerrero, Ana Cecilia Garza

Collaborator : Orlando García

Client : MDF Mexico Design Fair

Structural Engineering : Taller de Pirotecnia Martínez

Construction : Taller de Pirotecnia Martínez

Country : Mexico

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. For this year of MDF Mexico Design Fair, the pyrotechnic installation at the beach was developed through a collaboration between Monterrey-based firm S-AR and the fireworks workshop of the Martínez family from Salamanca, Guanajuato.

The piece is opposed to the horizon’s flatness as a vertical line. A tower that represents a kind of interpretation of a lighthouse, of an outward light, a signal to the distant observer. But it also refers to a kind of created sun, a spectacle, which is what actually happens with the real sun at sunrise and sunset in this area of the Mexican Pacific.

During the day, S-AR’s installation was basically dark in order to create a contrast with the light blue of the sky and to have a purer reading of the complexity of the structure. At night the structure was lost in such a way that the light emitted from the fireworks (in white and yellow tones) was suspended in a practically black background. These colors were light, with the idea of provoking a similar contrast between the piece and the context.

S-AR's idea was to create an experience and explore this type of craft related to fire, light, and festivity; this piece was in a certain way a symbol of that, bringing design to the pyrotechnic craft tradition that is made in Mexico.