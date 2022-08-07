Pyrotechnic Installation MDF / S-AR

-
Architects: S-AR
- Area : 4 m²
-
Photographs :Mónica Garrido, Jaime Navarro
-
Manufacturers : Maderería el Salto, Metall und Logistik
-
Lead Architects : César Guerrero, Ana Cecilia Garza
- Collaborator : Orlando García
- Client : MDF Mexico Design Fair
- Structural Engineering : Taller de Pirotecnia Martínez
- Construction : Taller de Pirotecnia Martínez
- Country : Mexico
Text description provided by the architects. For this year of MDF Mexico Design Fair, the pyrotechnic installation at the beach was developed through a collaboration between Monterrey-based firm S-AR and the fireworks workshop of the Martínez family from Salamanca, Guanajuato.
The piece is opposed to the horizon’s flatness as a vertical line. A tower that represents a kind of interpretation of a lighthouse, of an outward light, a signal to the distant observer. But it also refers to a kind of created sun, a spectacle, which is what actually happens with the real sun at sunrise and sunset in this area of the Mexican Pacific.
During the day, S-AR’s installation was basically dark in order to create a contrast with the light blue of the sky and to have a purer reading of the complexity of the structure. At night the structure was lost in such a way that the light emitted from the fireworks (in white and yellow tones) was suspended in a practically black background. These colors were light, with the idea of provoking a similar contrast between the piece and the context.
S-AR's idea was to create an experience and explore this type of craft related to fire, light, and festivity; this piece was in a certain way a symbol of that, bringing design to the pyrotechnic craft tradition that is made in Mexico.