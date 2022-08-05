We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  Rancang Homestay / AML Design studio

Rancang Homestay / AML Design studio

Rancang Homestay / AML Design studio

Rancang Homestay / AML Design studio - WindowsRancang Homestay / AML Design studio - Exterior PhotographyRancang Homestay / AML Design studio - Exterior Photography, Facade, Concrete, HandrailRancang Homestay / AML Design studio - Interior Photography, Bedroom

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Hostel
Beijing, China
  • Architects: AML Design studio
  Area :  380
  Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Ang Wu
  • Lead Architect : Amulong
Rancang Homestay / AML Design studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Ang Wu

Text description provided by the architects. The site is surrounded by mountains on two sides, and on the hillside, there are lush wild forests while the existing building on the site is a typical Siheyuan building complex in the Beijing suburb area.

Rancang Homestay / AML Design studio - Interior Photography, Brick, Facade
© Ang Wu
Rancang Homestay / AML Design studio - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Ang Wu

We preserved the texture of the existing Siheyuan complex and used a large plate-like roof to connect four buildings surrounding the courtyard. Meanwhile, the eaves of each house were elongated so guests can sit under the eaves and experience the changes of seasons.

Rancang Homestay / AML Design studio - Exterior Photography
© Ang Wu
Rancang Homestay / AML Design studio - Exterior Photography, Facade, Concrete, Handrail
© Ang Wu

The long ladder connecting the courtyard and the roof is next to the swimming pool at the center. A quarter of the swimming pool is placed under the long ladder. Therefore, these two elements form a dialogue in the courtyard: when people climb up the long ladder, bypass the pool, and reach the roof, they can choose to walk slower or faster to immerse in this newly created environment.

Rancang Homestay / AML Design studio - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Chair
© Ang Wu
Rancang Homestay / AML Design studio - Interior Photography, Bedroom
© Ang Wu
Rancang Homestay / AML Design studio - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows
© Ang Wu

The east and south sides of the roof integrate with the hillside forests. All the people are invited to visit or relax here.

Project location

Address:Beijing, China

AML Design studio
Cite: "Rancang Homestay / AML Design studio" 05 Aug 2022. ArchDaily.

© Ang Wu

苒仓民宿 / 阿穆隆设计工作室

