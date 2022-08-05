Rancang Homestay / AML Design studio

+ 41

Design Team : Xiaoyou Song, Chong Liu

Client : Delight Inn

City : Beijing

Country : China

Text description provided by the architects. The site is surrounded by mountains on two sides, and on the hillside, there are lush wild forests while the existing building on the site is a typical Siheyuan building complex in the Beijing suburb area.

We preserved the texture of the existing Siheyuan complex and used a large plate-like roof to connect four buildings surrounding the courtyard. Meanwhile, the eaves of each house were elongated so guests can sit under the eaves and experience the changes of seasons.

The long ladder connecting the courtyard and the roof is next to the swimming pool at the center. A quarter of the swimming pool is placed under the long ladder. Therefore, these two elements form a dialogue in the courtyard: when people climb up the long ladder, bypass the pool, and reach the roof, they can choose to walk slower or faster to immerse in this newly created environment.

The east and south sides of the roof integrate with the hillside forests. All the people are invited to visit or relax here.