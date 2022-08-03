We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices Interiors
  4. Taiwan
  5. Studio In2 Office / Studio In2

Studio In2 Office / Studio In2

Save
Studio In2 Office / Studio In2

Studio In2 Office / Studio In2 - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Shelving, Chair, BeamStudio In2 Office / Studio In2 - Interior Photography, TableStudio In2 Office / Studio In2 - Interior Photography, Shelving, TableStudio In2 Office / Studio In2 - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Beam+ 16

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Offices Interiors
Taiwan
  • Architects: Studio In2
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  109
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Jackal Liu
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Louis Poulsen, FLOS, Roca
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Studio In2 Office / Studio In2 - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table
© Jackal Liu

Text description provided by the architects. On the basis of the design capacity and records accumulated in recent years, Studio In2 has optimized and improved its past approaches for them to be introduced in space and traffic line design. This design is not overtly stylish and does not involve the over-stacking of materials. We hope to reconstruct the design language unique to In2 to keep a 5-year record as an example to demonstrate our designs to our clients.

Save this picture!
Studio In2 Office / Studio In2 - Interior Photography
© Jackal Liu
Save this picture!
Studio In2 Office / Studio In2 - Image 16 of 16
Plan
Save this picture!
Studio In2 Office / Studio In2 - Interior Photography, Table
© Jackal Liu
Save this picture!
Studio In2 Office / Studio In2 - Interior Photography, Shelving, Table
© Jackal Liu

In consideration of retaining the initial function of each space, we used the existing structural volume of a building to create spatial layers and used the scene for image composition. We integrated the white and independent volume with the existing structure to create a natural feeling for the spatial structure.

Save this picture!
Studio In2 Office / Studio In2 - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Shelving, Chair, Beam
© Jackal Liu

Finally, we adhered to the core value of our brand by emphasizing the layout of lines, volumes, and areas to create an abstract image composition. Despite the changes in the scene, the workplace still felt familiar to our team, enabling emotional resonation and extension. By continuing, inheriting, and improving our ways of thinking, we concentrated on exhibiting the souls and spirits of our brand in the new work environment.

Save this picture!
Studio In2 Office / Studio In2 - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Jackal Liu

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Taipei City, Taiwan

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Studio In2
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignOffices InteriorsTaiwan
Cite: "Studio In2 Office / Studio In2" 03 Aug 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/986439/studio-in2-office-studio-in2> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream