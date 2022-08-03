Studio In2 Office / Studio In2

+ 16

Offices Interiors • Taiwan Architects: Studio In2

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 109 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2021

Photographs Photographs : Jackal Liu

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Louis Poulsen FLOS , Roca Manufacturers :

Design Lead : Howard Yu, William Sun

Project Manager/ Designer : Wills Chang

Country : Taiwan

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. On the basis of the design capacity and records accumulated in recent years, Studio In2 has optimized and improved its past approaches for them to be introduced in space and traffic line design. This design is not overtly stylish and does not involve the over-stacking of materials. We hope to reconstruct the design language unique to In2 to keep a 5-year record as an example to demonstrate our designs to our clients.

In consideration of retaining the initial function of each space, we used the existing structural volume of a building to create spatial layers and used the scene for image composition. We integrated the white and independent volume with the existing structure to create a natural feeling for the spatial structure.

Finally, we adhered to the core value of our brand by emphasizing the layout of lines, volumes, and areas to create an abstract image composition. Despite the changes in the scene, the workplace still felt familiar to our team, enabling emotional resonation and extension. By continuing, inheriting, and improving our ways of thinking, we concentrated on exhibiting the souls and spirits of our brand in the new work environment.