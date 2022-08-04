We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

RY's House / BOWa + TNA - Exterior Photography, FacadeRY's House / BOWa + TNA - Interior Photography, Stairs, Table, Facade, WindowsRY's House / BOWa + TNA - Exterior Photography, Lighting, Facade, Windows, ColumnRY's House / BOWa + TNA - Exterior Photography, Stairs, Garden

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Vietnam
  • Architects: BOWa, TNA
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  270
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Quang Trần
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  An Cuong, INAX, Jotun, DICOL, KINGLED, Philips
  • Lead Architects : Võ Đình Huỳnh, Nguyễn Văn Trung, Phan Thanh Việt
RY’s House / BOWa + TNA - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Quang Trần

Text description provided by the architects. With a typical 5x20 plot, the location is on a new planning area that has a rapid rate. We are fortunate to work with an inventor who has a similarity to a personal living space, a young couple with the hobby of gardening and the desire to create a space to “go inside” combined with human elements, light, and trees being the main focus.

RY’s House / BOWa + TNA - Interior Photography
© Quang Trần
RY’s House / BOWa + TNA - Image 28 of 31
Plan - First Floor
RY’s House / BOWa + TNA - Interior Photography, Windows
© Quang Trần
RY’s House / BOWa + TNA - Image 30 of 31
Plan - Third Floor
RY’s House / BOWa + TNA - Interior Photography, Handrail
© Quang Trần

The spatial structure opens and closes with many small intersections, interspersed with gaps that evoke surprise and unpredictability when moving inside the building. Combined with the effects of the light and shadow, the scene is changing being fresh and not boring throughout the day.  The facade is segmented simply, consisting of the wall and porosity of green trees limiting visibility and helping with the impact of the west sun, giving all your focus to the living space inside.

RY’s House / BOWa + TNA - Exterior Photography, Stairs, Garden
© Quang Trần
RY’s House / BOWa + TNA - Image 31 of 31
Diagrams
RY’s House / BOWa + TNA - Interior Photography, Stairs, Table, Facade, Windows
© Quang Trần

The special feature of the house is the green area behind with flexible empty spaces, having a full view from the bedroom areas when it is a small walkway landscape. When it is a vegetable garden, the function can be changed as desired. Fortunately, despite the appearance of COVID-19, the house was completed before the quarantine period. The value of the house and garden is clearly seen not only when it has just been completed, but also in the meals with fresh vegetables that are hand-picked to both enjoy the garden and serving meals, adding to a peaceful life.

RY’s House / BOWa + TNA - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Quang Trần
RY’s House / BOWa + TNA - Exterior Photography, Lighting, Facade, Windows, Column
© Quang Trần

 We took the photo on a stormy day, and the outstanding elements of the architectural lines gradually narrowed under limited light. But instead, the gentle living atmosphere was a surprise and there were many emotions that the building brought at that time. It was a pleasure to experience it together.

RY’s House / BOWa + TNA - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Quang Trần

