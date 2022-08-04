RY’s House / BOWa + TNA

+ 31

Houses • Vietnam Architects: BOWa, TNA

Area : 270 m²

Year : 2021

Photographs : Quang Trần

Manufacturers : An Cuong INAX Jotun DICOL , KINGLED , Philips

Lead Architects : Võ Đình Huỳnh, Nguyễn Văn Trung, Phan Thanh Việt

Country : Vietnam

Text description provided by the architects. With a typical 5x20 plot, the location is on a new planning area that has a rapid rate. We are fortunate to work with an inventor who has a similarity to a personal living space, a young couple with the hobby of gardening and the desire to create a space to “go inside” combined with human elements, light, and trees being the main focus.

The spatial structure opens and closes with many small intersections, interspersed with gaps that evoke surprise and unpredictability when moving inside the building. Combined with the effects of the light and shadow, the scene is changing being fresh and not boring throughout the day. The facade is segmented simply, consisting of the wall and porosity of green trees limiting visibility and helping with the impact of the west sun, giving all your focus to the living space inside.

The special feature of the house is the green area behind with flexible empty spaces, having a full view from the bedroom areas when it is a small walkway landscape. When it is a vegetable garden, the function can be changed as desired. Fortunately, despite the appearance of COVID-19, the house was completed before the quarantine period. The value of the house and garden is clearly seen not only when it has just been completed, but also in the meals with fresh vegetables that are hand-picked to both enjoy the garden and serving meals, adding to a peaceful life.

We took the photo on a stormy day, and the outstanding elements of the architectural lines gradually narrowed under limited light. But instead, the gentle living atmosphere was a surprise and there were many emotions that the building brought at that time. It was a pleasure to experience it together.