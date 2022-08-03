We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  5. Perry House / A for Architecture

Perry House / A for Architecture

Perry House / A for Architecture

Perry House / A for Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, CourtyardPerry House / A for Architecture - Interior Photography, Living RoomPerry House / A for Architecture - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, WindowsPerry House / A for Architecture - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden+ 23

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Melbourne, Australia
  • Architecture And Interior Design : Anna Rozen
  • Furniture Selection : Aline Studio
  • Cabinetry : Kurv Living
  • City : Melbourne
  • Country : Australia
Perry House / A for Architecture - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden
© Timothy Kaye

Text description provided by the architects. At the end of a suburban cul-de-sac in Melbourne, Australia, a solid brick façade disguises a light and bright family home beyond. With indoor and outdoor living spaces wrapping around a sun-drenched central courtyard, the pool in the centre becomes the focus of the house. With the owners’ love of entertaining, creating a flexible house that could be opened up to take advantage of opulent outdoor spaces, or closed off to create more intimate, family settings was paramount.

Perry House / A for Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Courtyard
© Timothy Kaye
Perry House / A for Architecture - Image 21 of 23
Plan - Ground Floor
Perry House / A for Architecture - Interior Photography, Living Room
© Timothy Kaye

Following extensive research and experimentation, a concrete slimline brick was chosen to give individual identity to the three key built forms that generate the arrangement of the house. At the rear of the house, a continuous brick colonnaded form stretching from inside to outside provides a seamless transition from indoor to outdoor entertaining spaces, with large glass sliding doors that can be fully retracted to further blur the boundaries.

Perry House / A for Architecture - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows
© Timothy Kaye
Perry House / A for Architecture - Interior Photography, Living Room, Bathroom
© Timothy Kaye

On this colonnade form, the occasional brick has been indented or laid backward to expose the darker rear side of the brick, adding texture and depth to the monolithic material; a blade wall that stretches out towards the street is characterized by hit-and-miss brick patterning, providing dappled light and privacy to the front garden beyond; while the monolithic first-floor facade – giving the house its street identity - is defined by angled bricks every second brick course, counteracting the massive expanse with delicate and textured detail.

Perry House / A for Architecture - Exterior Photography, Facade, Concrete
© Timothy Kaye
Perry House / A for Architecture - Image 23 of 23
Concept Diagrams

The garden design by Amanda Oliver Gardens was vital to the success of the project. The lush greenery perfectly complements the minimal building palette and softens the hard building surfaces of the travertine and brick. The constant connection to the garden and pool has really informed how the clients have experienced their new home. Particularly during lockdowns – Melbourne endured the world’s longest period in lockdown during the pandemic - the ability to share meals outdoors with ease, enjoy the pool on sunny days, or find some solitude and sanctuary from home-school within the courtyard garden have been unexpected boons for the family.

Perry House / A for Architecture - Exterior Photography, Chair, Garden, Courtyard
© Timothy Kaye

Project gallery

Cite: "Perry House / A for Architecture" 03 Aug 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/986426/perry-house-a-for-architecture-au> ISSN 0719-8884

