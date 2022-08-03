We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Indonesia
  5. Studio N / Stilt Studios

Studio N / Stilt Studios

Save
Studio N / Stilt Studios

Studio N / Stilt Studios - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, Wood, Table, Chair, Beam, DeckStudio N / Stilt Studios - Exterior Photography, Garden, Deck, CourtyardStudio N / Stilt Studios - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam, Deck, PatioStudio N / Stilt Studios - Exterior Photography, Windows, Beam, Deck, Patio+ 16

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Indonesia
  • Architects: Stilt Studios
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  64
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :KIE
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Studio N / Stilt Studios - Exterior Photography, Garden, Deck, Courtyard
© KIE

Text description provided by the architects. Built as an extension of the existing Grün Canggu, Studio N offers a unique hospitality experience for sophisticated travelers. Studio N is a spacious one-bedroom studio living concept, constructed in a series of 4 buildings on an otherwise narrow and tricky site of 745sqm.

Save this picture!
Studio N / Stilt Studios - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, Wood, Table, Chair, Beam, Deck
© KIE
Save this picture!
Studio N / Stilt Studios - Image 9 of 16
Master Plan
Save this picture!
Studio N / Stilt Studios - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam, Deck, Patio
© KIE

“The Studio N is designed to seamlessly blend the indoor-outdoor living experience and extend the view towards the expansive rice fields while remaining low-tech and low-impact in the design”, says Therresa Shannen Budihardjo, Architectural Design Lead at Stilt Studios. The structure is stilted and elevated 40cm off the ground to minimize the building footprint and impact on the environment. The juxtaposition of the wooden elements and the massive sliding window panels frames the outward views of the rice field and the sunset, making this elegant home the perfect place to pause, unwind and relax.

Save this picture!
Studio N / Stilt Studios - Interior Photography, Beam
© KIE
Save this picture!
Studio N / Stilt Studios - Image 10 of 16
Plan

“The whole ambiance is largely inspired by the tropical pavilion concept, with its calm color tones and open layout that allows air to circulate throughout the entire unit. For this site, we wanted to emphasize the surrounding landscape and how the indoor-outdoor living concept brings nature inside”, says Cokorda G. B. Suryanata, Product Design Lead at Stilt Studios. The experience of the visitors of Studio N is heavily-curated through the playful harmony between furniture, interior, and architecture. The open plan, combined with low, laid-back furniture, creates a more airy and spacious feel and allows circulation to flow naturally.

Save this picture!
Studio N / Stilt Studios - Image 11 of 16
Section 01
Save this picture!
Studio N / Stilt Studios - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Beam, Bed
© KIE

Studio N has been optimized for a bespoke hospitality experience. The inside-outside living concept, achieved by seamlessly extending the living area outwards toward the expansive rice fields, invites for a unique travel experience for short- and mid-term stays. Large glass sliding doors open up the interior to a large wooden decking, BBQ area, fire pit, plunge pool, garden, and outdoor lounging area. Stilt Studios has its own hospitality operations under Grün Canggu, which enables a closed feedback loop for the development of iterated and highly optimized living units. The open layout creates an efficient interior unit flow and interaction of the sleeping area with the separated bathroom, and adjacent lounging area, which can both be used for working and dining. Equipped with a full kitchen, the Studio N also allows for visitors who are interested in longer-term stays.

Save this picture!
Studio N / Stilt Studios - Exterior Photography, Windows, Beam, Deck, Patio
© KIE

Staying true to Stilt Studios’ core vision to “tread lightly on earth”, Studio N is an improved reiteration of the old Tetrapod that utilizes prefabricated building elements and takes a conscious approach to select responsibly-sourced materials. On top of optimizing the process and reducing waste through prefabrication, Stilt Studios saves time and minimizes the carbon footprint in the construction process. In order to further reduce its environmental impact. In the design and construction of Studio N, Stilt Studios also collaborates with

Save this picture!
Studio N / Stilt Studios - Image 13 of 16
Elevation 01

different vendors, including Inecosolar for solar panels, Kaltimber for reclaimed ulin wood decking, and Sungaiwatch for recycled river plastic bathroom panels. A total of 5.4kW solar panels are installed on the roof of Studio N powering this unit and the three neighboring buildings as well.

Save this picture!
Studio N / Stilt Studios - Exterior Photography, Windows, Garden
© KIE

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Stilt Studios
Office

Products

WoodGlass

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndonesia
Cite: "Studio N / Stilt Studios" 03 Aug 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/986414/studio-n-stilt-studios> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream