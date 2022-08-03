Studio N / Stilt Studios

+ 16

Houses • Indonesia Architects: Stilt Studios

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 64 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2022

Photographs Photographs : KIE

Country : Indonesia

Text description provided by the architects. Built as an extension of the existing Grün Canggu, Studio N offers a unique hospitality experience for sophisticated travelers. Studio N is a spacious one-bedroom studio living concept, constructed in a series of 4 buildings on an otherwise narrow and tricky site of 745sqm.

“The Studio N is designed to seamlessly blend the indoor-outdoor living experience and extend the view towards the expansive rice fields while remaining low-tech and low-impact in the design”, says Therresa Shannen Budihardjo, Architectural Design Lead at Stilt Studios. The structure is stilted and elevated 40cm off the ground to minimize the building footprint and impact on the environment. The juxtaposition of the wooden elements and the massive sliding window panels frames the outward views of the rice field and the sunset, making this elegant home the perfect place to pause, unwind and relax.

“The whole ambiance is largely inspired by the tropical pavilion concept, with its calm color tones and open layout that allows air to circulate throughout the entire unit. For this site, we wanted to emphasize the surrounding landscape and how the indoor-outdoor living concept brings nature inside”, says Cokorda G. B. Suryanata, Product Design Lead at Stilt Studios. The experience of the visitors of Studio N is heavily-curated through the playful harmony between furniture, interior, and architecture. The open plan, combined with low, laid-back furniture, creates a more airy and spacious feel and allows circulation to flow naturally.

Studio N has been optimized for a bespoke hospitality experience. The inside-outside living concept, achieved by seamlessly extending the living area outwards toward the expansive rice fields, invites for a unique travel experience for short- and mid-term stays. Large glass sliding doors open up the interior to a large wooden decking, BBQ area, fire pit, plunge pool, garden, and outdoor lounging area. Stilt Studios has its own hospitality operations under Grün Canggu, which enables a closed feedback loop for the development of iterated and highly optimized living units. The open layout creates an efficient interior unit flow and interaction of the sleeping area with the separated bathroom, and adjacent lounging area, which can both be used for working and dining. Equipped with a full kitchen, the Studio N also allows for visitors who are interested in longer-term stays.

Staying true to Stilt Studios’ core vision to “tread lightly on earth”, Studio N is an improved reiteration of the old Tetrapod that utilizes prefabricated building elements and takes a conscious approach to select responsibly-sourced materials. On top of optimizing the process and reducing waste through prefabrication, Stilt Studios saves time and minimizes the carbon footprint in the construction process. In order to further reduce its environmental impact. In the design and construction of Studio N, Stilt Studios also collaborates with

different vendors, including Inecosolar for solar panels, Kaltimber for reclaimed ulin wood decking, and Sungaiwatch for recycled river plastic bathroom panels. A total of 5.4kW solar panels are installed on the roof of Studio N powering this unit and the three neighboring buildings as well.