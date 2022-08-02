We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Urban Villa in Amsterdam / BNLA Architecten

Urban Villa in Amsterdam / BNLA Architecten
Urban Villa in Amsterdam / BNLA Architecten - Exterior Photography
© Studio de Nooyer

Urban Villa in Amsterdam / BNLA Architecten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
Urban Villa in Amsterdam / BNLA Architecten - Interior Photography, Table

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Apartments
Amsterdam, The Netherlands
Urban Villa in Amsterdam / BNLA Architecten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Studio de Nooyer

Exclusive city villa in the heart of Amsterdam. In the bustling city center of Amsterdam, situated in a quiet part of the historic ring of canals, this sustainable villa has been developed. The exclusive residence is characterized by its spacious layout and clever use of a split level to create different living experiences. Comfort, daylight, and authenticity were important themes in the design.

Urban Villa in Amsterdam / BNLA Architecten - Interior Photography, Table, Windows
© Studio de Nooyer

New building in the historic city center. The facades of the house are a modern interpretation of a traditional canal house. The use of exclusive materials and interventions, such as a steel beam in the front façade and a zinc roof, create a unique façade image. The brownish-red brick and the cast-iron fencing create an appropriate streetscape. In this way, modern interventions are united with traditional elements.

Urban Villa in Amsterdam / BNLA Architecten
Plan - Site
Plan - Site
Urban Villa in Amsterdam / BNLA Architecten
Plan
Plan

In search of the right living atmosphere. The ground floor is all about flexibility. The space can easily be transformed from a garage to an art gallery or office. The living spaces are located on the first floor. The difference in height on this floor gives the living room at the front pleasant proportions with a secure atmosphere, while the almost 4-meter high kitchen at the back gives a feeling of space and luxury. The high French doors provide a sunny and warm living experience.

Urban Villa in Amsterdam / BNLA Architecten - Interior Photography, Table
© Studio de Nooyer
Urban Villa in Amsterdam / BNLA Architecten - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© Studio de Nooyer

Sturdy and honest. The basic principle of using pure and sturdy materials is united in the room divider, which together with the staircase has been designed as a sculpture. The spacious staircase with skylight provides access to the sleeping quarters, which have been designed with hotel allure in mind. On the top floor, the first bedroom, walk-in closet, and wellness are designed in open connection with each other, bringing the luxury hotel feeling into the house. From the adjoining roof terrace, there is a magnificent view of the inner garden.

Urban Villa in Amsterdam / BNLA Architecten - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Studio de Nooyer
Urban Villa in Amsterdam / BNLA Architecten - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail, Beam
© Studio de Nooyer

Sustainable urban villa. By using a ground source heat pump in combination with solar panels, it was possible to build the house without a gas connection, creating the possibility to cool the house in summer and heat it in winter for a constant ideal temperature. The high insulation values of the facades and triple glazing also play an important role in this. The solar panels are positioned flat on the roof. This keeps the roof aesthetically pleasing and makes the house to be largely self-sufficient. for a. The result is a sustainable urban villa at a unique location in the historic heart of Amsterdam.

Urban Villa in Amsterdam / BNLA Architecten - Interior Photography
© Studio de Nooyer

Project gallery

Project location

Address: Amsterdam, The Netherlands

BNLA Architecten
Cite: "Urban Villa in Amsterdam / BNLA Architecten" 02 Aug 2022. ArchDaily.

