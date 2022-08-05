We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Iran
  5. Kabootar Khaneh House / Keivani Architects

Kabootar Khaneh House / Keivani Architects

Save
Kabootar Khaneh House / Keivani Architects

Kabootar Khaneh House / Keivani Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeKabootar Khaneh House / Keivani Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows, HandrailKabootar Khaneh House / Keivani Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, CourtyardKabootar Khaneh House / Keivani Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade+ 51

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Tehran, Iran
  • Architects: Keivani Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  210
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Principal Architects : Nima Keivani and Sina Keivani
  • Design Team : Mahboobeh Shakeri, Sahar AminalSharieh Najafi
  • Graphic : Mahsa Kiani & Azin Hadizadeh
  • Project Manager : Nima Keivani
  • Bim Manager : Sina Keivani
  • Client : Masoud Adnani
  • Site Area : 332 m2
  • Project Start Date : September 2017
  • Cost : 22000$
  • City : Tehran
  • Country : Iran
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Kabootar Khaneh House / Keivani Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
Courtesy of Keivani Architects

Text description provided by the architects. The basic concept of the design was to create a space for co-existence between humans and birds. After visiting the project site, the architecture team noticed the widespread presence of birds there. They decided to design a house where people could live next to them. Inspired by Iranian historical dovecotes, a part of interior space that acts as a patio due to the use of glass material and the transparency around it. This house has become a place for more interaction; birds. This is a house for humans and birds. In this respect, inspired by Iranian historical dovecotes, a part of interior space was dedicated for this purpose. The interior spaces are formed around the patio where the birds live, by creating cross-sectional play and level differences in the spaces, as well as the special design of the stairs and the holes inside them. 

Save this picture!
Kabootar Khaneh House / Keivani Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows, Handrail
Courtesy of Keivani Architects
Save this picture!
Kabootar Khaneh House / Keivani Architects - Image 27 of 51
Section 02
Save this picture!
Kabootar Khaneh House / Keivani Architects - Interior Photography, Handrail, Beam
Courtesy of Keivani Architects
Save this picture!
Kabootar Khaneh House / Keivani Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows, Garden
Courtesy of Keivani Architects

In addition to creating different sequences of view and the outside perspective, we will see the light radiating from different angles, and consequently playing the dance of light with a change in the angle of incidence. Moreover, this type of window layout design at different angles creates a draught inside that is consistent with the climate of the area. The staircase box is designed in such a way to be different on each floor, and as the centerpiece of vertical circulation, it has evolved into an exciting space that invites you to explore the spaces. Due to the importance of this space, even a window opens to the staircase from one of the bedrooms so that the user can see the stairway section game in addition to the view from the room window on the facade.

Save this picture!
Kabootar Khaneh House / Keivani Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows, Beam, Handrail
Courtesy of Keivani Architects
Save this picture!
Kabootar Khaneh House / Keivani Architects - Image 26 of 51
Section 01
Save this picture!
Kabootar Khaneh House / Keivani Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Courtyard
Courtesy of Keivani Architects

Besides, in front of this small window, there is a larger window facing the outside of the staircase that allows one to view the tree from the other side of the courtyard. Therefore, to maintain the purity of the volume, a green sloping roof is installed hidden behind the walls to respond to this problem as well as to create a different green roof space that has become one of the most enjoyable spaces in the project. All in all, the interiors and building roof are designed to allow the user to have their backyard in the surroundings, while also inviting you to interact. According to the design thinking line in order to respect nature, cheap and sometimes recycled materials were used in the construction of the building.

Save this picture!
Kabootar Khaneh House / Keivani Architects - Exterior Photography
Courtesy of Keivani Architects

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Keivani Architects
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIran
Cite: "Kabootar Khaneh House / Keivani Architects " 05 Aug 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/986383/kabootar-khaneh-house-keivani-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream