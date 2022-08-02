Recreation Center / Esnard Sanz

+ 26

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. At the edge of a forest, our intervention create the limit. Facing the South and framing the trees, the building captures the views and the light. The apparent structure in wood and concrete creates the space partition, expressed through a simple, rational and repetitive plan for the sake of economy.

The activity spaces, all identical, bright and generous, look at the forest and open onto a large circulation bathed in light. More than a serving space, it is a real living one, creating the link between the courtyard and the classrooms, opening onto the outside. All the spaces are composed with structural wood panels end wood furnitures, offering children a warm and healthy place to learn and create.

The search for the obviousness of the plan, for the intelligibility of the whole, guides our design towards a building without artifice, a simple interface between users and the environment.