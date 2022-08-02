We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Recreation & Training
  4. France
  5. Recreation Center / Esnard Sanz

Recreation Center / Esnard Sanz

Save
Recreation Center / Esnard Sanz

Recreation Center / Esnard Sanz - Exterior PhotographyRecreation Center / Esnard Sanz - Exterior Photography, FacadeRecreation Center / Esnard Sanz - Interior Photography, WindowsRecreation Center / Esnard Sanz - Exterior Photography, Windows+ 26

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Recreation & Training, Community
Saint-Sulpice-et-Cameyrac, France
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Recreation Center / Esnard Sanz - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Agnès Clotis
Save this picture!
Recreation Center / Esnard Sanz - Exterior Photography
© Agnès Clotis

Text description provided by the architects. At the edge of a forest, our intervention create the limit. Facing the South and framing the trees, the building captures the views and the light. The apparent structure in wood and concrete creates the space partition, expressed through a simple, rational and repetitive plan for the sake of economy.

Save this picture!
Recreation Center / Esnard Sanz - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Agnès Clotis
Save this picture!
Recreation Center / Esnard Sanz - Interior Photography, Beam, Windows
© Agnès Clotis
Save this picture!
Recreation Center / Esnard Sanz - Image 20 of 26
Axonometric

The activity spaces, all identical, bright and generous, look at the forest and open onto a large circulation bathed in light. More than a serving space, it is a real living one, creating the link between the courtyard and the classrooms, opening onto the outside. All the spaces are composed with structural wood panels end wood furnitures, offering children a warm and healthy place to learn and create.

Save this picture!
Recreation Center / Esnard Sanz - Interior Photography, Windows
© Agnès Clotis
Save this picture!
Recreation Center / Esnard Sanz - Interior Photography
© Agnès Clotis

The search for the obviousness of the plan, for the intelligibility of the whole, guides our design towards a building without artifice, a simple interface between users and the environment.

Save this picture!
Recreation Center / Esnard Sanz - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Agnès Clotis

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:33450 Saint-Sulpice-et-Cameyrac, France

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Esnard Sanz
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsSports ArchitectureRecreation & TrainingPublic ArchitectureCommunityFrance
Cite: "Recreation Center / Esnard Sanz" 02 Aug 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/986374/recreation-center-esnard-sanz> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream