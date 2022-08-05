We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Houses
  4. Hurlstone Park House / Carla Middleton Architecture

Hurlstone Park House / Carla Middleton Architecture - Interior Photography, Windows, Brick, FacadeHurlstone Park House / Carla Middleton Architecture - Interior Photography, Table, WindowsHurlstone Park House / Carla Middleton Architecture - Interior Photography, Dining roomHurlstone Park House / Carla Middleton Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Door, Facade, Column+ 19

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
  • Builder : Sean Murphy
  • Stylist : Claire Delmar
  • Hydraulic Engineering : Adcar Consulting
Hurlstone Park House / Carla Middleton Architecture - Interior Photography, Dining room
© Tom Ferguson

Text description provided by the architects. House Hurlstone Park is an exploration of form, light, privacy, and materials. The site presented challenges to creating a private open plan living, dining, and kitchen space for a young family of five.

Hurlstone Park House / Carla Middleton Architecture - Interior Photography, Table, Windows
© Tom Ferguson
Hurlstone Park House / Carla Middleton Architecture - Image 17 of 19
Plan
Hurlstone Park House / Carla Middleton Architecture - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Tom Ferguson

The architectural response was a monolithic form added to the existing four-bedroom double-fronted plan. The solid form was carved out with skylight tunnels: there are two large skylights on the northern and southern sides of the site to capture natural light throughout the day.

Hurlstone Park House / Carla Middleton Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Door, Facade, Column
© Tom Ferguson
Hurlstone Park House / Carla Middleton Architecture - Interior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Tom Ferguson

The form of the architecture is a response to the angles of the skylights while redirecting views away from the two-storey brick neighbors on either side. The use of tactile, recycled bricks on the outside was balanced by a simple, crisp white interior.

Hurlstone Park House / Carla Middleton Architecture - Exterior Photography
© Tom Ferguson

Project gallery

Carla Middleton Architecture
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovation
Cite: "Hurlstone Park House / Carla Middleton Architecture" 05 Aug 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/986359/hurlstone-park-house-carla-middleton-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

