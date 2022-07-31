We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
Ghobadian Office / Persian Garden Studio

Ghobadian Office / Persian Garden Studio

Ghobadian Office / Persian Garden Studio - Interior PhotographyGhobadian Office / Persian Garden Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, GlassGhobadian Office / Persian Garden Studio - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, ChairGhobadian Office / Persian Garden Studio - Interior Photography, Door, Chair+ 22

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Offices Interiors
Tehran, Iran
  • Architects: Persian Garden Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  280
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Deed Studio
  • Lead Architects : Mahsa Majidi, Pantea Parhami
  • Drafting & Detail Design : Mina Nabavi, Katy Tehrani
  • 3 D Visualization : Peyman Tajik, Niloufar Kaveh
  • Site Supervisors : Kamran Naghi, Mohsen Mohammadi
  • Electrical & Data : Ashkan Sajadi
  • City : Tehran
  • Country : Iran
Ghobadian Office / Persian Garden Studio - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Deed Studio

“Free as the space, floating as a spaceman and exciting as the cosmos”. For this corporate project design for a leading manufacturer of cosmetic products, a 280 sqm space is designed inspired by outer space. Space is a series of interlinked nodes in a complex network with individual morsels fitted together with entanglement. Us humans, work in cooperation under an organization that is fitted inside a space called an office. Recognizing these connections and resemblances we were encouraged to generate them into the design philosophy that considers needs, activities, and necessities in order to create an office space that is aesthetically attractive yet highly functional.

Ghobadian Office / Persian Garden Studio - Interior Photography
© Deed Studio
Ghobadian Office / Persian Garden Studio - Image 19 of 22
Plan
Ghobadian Office / Persian Garden Studio - Interior Photography, Chair
© Deed Studio

Located in a newly built office building this space was brought to Persian Garden Studio in the very first stages of construction with a set of client needs such as achieving a unique creative design with an open office concept space that reflects their inventive identity in their field.

Ghobadian Office / Persian Garden Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Lighting, Chair
© Deed Studio
Ghobadian Office / Persian Garden Studio - Image 20 of 22
Axonometric View
Ghobadian Office / Persian Garden Studio - Interior Photography
© Deed Studio

Designed as a space for work, interaction, and collaborative meetings with the idea of reflecting the identity and goals of the creative team of this corporation. The relations and exchanges in the working environment and the need to form a coherent set of common goals in the office space, emphasize the importance of creating a platform for the growth and formation of these relationships more than ever.

Ghobadian Office / Persian Garden Studio - Interior Photography, Door, Chair
© Deed Studio

In addition to the open and integrated office space and furniture designed specifically for this project, the rest areas, coffee corners, presentation hub, and private closed spaces such as phone booths and online meeting rooms are considered to address diverse client needs.

Ghobadian Office / Persian Garden Studio - Interior Photography
© Deed Studio
Ghobadian Office / Persian Garden Studio - Image 22 of 22
Meeting Booth Axonometric View
Ghobadian Office / Persian Garden Studio - Interior Photography
© Deed Studio

Elements such as color and light, as well as focusing on the effect of reflection and material texture along with traditional Iranian mirror work with innovative patterns and shapes executed by local artists, results in the formation of a surreal and yet practical space that reflects the identity of this corporation and vernacular interior design.

Project location

Address:Tehran, Tehran Province, Iran

Persian Garden Studio
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignOffices InteriorsIran
