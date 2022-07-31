Ghobadian Office / Persian Garden Studio

+ 22

Drafting & Detail Design : Mina Nabavi, Katy Tehrani

3 D Visualization : Peyman Tajik, Niloufar Kaveh

Site Supervisors : Kamran Naghi, Mohsen Mohammadi

Electrical & Data : Ashkan Sajadi

City : Tehran

Country : Iran

“Free as the space, floating as a spaceman and exciting as the cosmos”. For this corporate project design for a leading manufacturer of cosmetic products, a 280 sqm space is designed inspired by outer space. Space is a series of interlinked nodes in a complex network with individual morsels fitted together with entanglement. Us humans, work in cooperation under an organization that is fitted inside a space called an office. Recognizing these connections and resemblances we were encouraged to generate them into the design philosophy that considers needs, activities, and necessities in order to create an office space that is aesthetically attractive yet highly functional.

Located in a newly built office building this space was brought to Persian Garden Studio in the very first stages of construction with a set of client needs such as achieving a unique creative design with an open office concept space that reflects their inventive identity in their field.

Designed as a space for work, interaction, and collaborative meetings with the idea of reflecting the identity and goals of the creative team of this corporation. The relations and exchanges in the working environment and the need to form a coherent set of common goals in the office space, emphasize the importance of creating a platform for the growth and formation of these relationships more than ever.

In addition to the open and integrated office space and furniture designed specifically for this project, the rest areas, coffee corners, presentation hub, and private closed spaces such as phone booths and online meeting rooms are considered to address diverse client needs.

Elements such as color and light, as well as focusing on the effect of reflection and material texture along with traditional Iranian mirror work with innovative patterns and shapes executed by local artists, results in the formation of a surreal and yet practical space that reflects the identity of this corporation and vernacular interior design.