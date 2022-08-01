We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Ravana Pool Club / Pt Penjor Bali Mandiri

Ravana Pool Club / Pt Penjor Bali Mandiri

Ravana Pool Club / Pt Penjor Bali Mandiri - Exterior Photography, ForestRavana Pool Club / Pt Penjor Bali Mandiri - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Beam, PatioRavana Pool Club / Pt Penjor Bali Mandiri - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Beam, PatioRavana Pool Club / Pt Penjor Bali Mandiri - Exterior Photography+ 23

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Restaurants & Bars
Ella, Sri Lanka
  • Architects: Penjor Bali Mandiri
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  2620
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :MAD Factory
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  BIO BAMBU, Bespoke
  • Drafting Architect : Yuliana Muliasari, Rai Sukarya
  • Budgeting And Qs : Made Sukadana
  • Total Land Area : 8321 m2
  • Program / Use / Building Function : Restaurant/Pool Club
  • City : Ella
  • Country : Sri Lanka
Ravana Pool Club / Pt Penjor Bali Mandiri - Exterior Photography, Forest
© MAD Factory

Text description provided by the architects. The project was inspired by the many bamboo beach clubs PBM has done in Bali and elsewhere. The project concept was to be a “beach club” in the mountains. Rather than a beach view it is an expansive mountain and valley view but with the ambiance and feel of a beach club. The whole concept was based on a conventional “beach club” design focusing on the pool environment and a variety of seating /dining options for the guests. Clearly, the amazing view was to be maximized at all points in the building.

Ravana Pool Club / Pt Penjor Bali Mandiri - Exterior Photography
© MAD Factory
Ravana Pool Club / Pt Penjor Bali Mandiri - Image 20 of 23
Section 01_02
Ravana Pool Club / Pt Penjor Bali Mandiri - Interior Photography, Beam
© MAD Factory
Ravana Pool Club / Pt Penjor Bali Mandiri - Image 22 of 23
Elevation 01_02
Ravana Pool Club / Pt Penjor Bali Mandiri - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Beam, Patio
© MAD Factory
Ravana Pool Club / Pt Penjor Bali Mandiri - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© MAD Factory

The use of bamboo was key for this project allowing us to create a unique organic design that creates a relaxed tropical feeling for the guests. Bamboo as well as being very sustainable and an eco-friendly natural material provide the opportunity for a biophilic design. The site is very steep and locating the building was a challenge to both capture the stunning view to create a dramatic effect and keep construction costs under control.  The use of bamboo allowed the building to mirror its stunning location and fit into the surrounding environment without looking unnatural and out of place.

Ravana Pool Club / Pt Penjor Bali Mandiri - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Beam, Patio
© MAD Factory
Ravana Pool Club / Pt Penjor Bali Mandiri - Image 17 of 23
Plan - Site

The lower floor and swimming pools are constructed from concrete. The back-of-house areas, toilets, and change areas are located at the lower level so the guest arrival experience is an unobstructed view of the mountains. The superstructure and roof are 100% bamboo using 12metre long columns 200mm in diameter to create dramatic spaces and bamboo shingles as roofing which allows a variety of roof pitches and shapes. All the bamboo for the project was imported from Bali Indonesia in containers and delivered to the site by trucks. Skilled Bamboo Artisans were also sent from Bali to construct the building and transfer some skills to the local Sri Lankan tradesmen.

Ravana Pool Club / Pt Penjor Bali Mandiri - Exterior Photography
© MAD Factory

