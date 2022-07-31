We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
Ramat Hen Residence / Neuman Hayner Architects - Exterior Photography, FacadeRamat Hen Residence / Neuman Hayner Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, FacadeRamat Hen Residence / Neuman Hayner Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, SofaRamat Hen Residence / Neuman Hayner Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade+ 17

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Ramat Gan, Israel
  • Architects: Neuman Hayner Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  308
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Amit Gosher
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Habitat, Etz Vaetza, Eva Metal Art, Exclusive Light&Design, Ha-hamama, M.D. Aluminum Systems, The Professional Painter, TopAudio
  • Lead Architects : Sharon Neuman, Iftah Hayner
  • Garden Planning : Shahargilad Landscape
Ramat Hen Residence / Neuman Hayner Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Amit Gosher

Text description provided by the architects. The house, comprising one floor and a basement, was built on a plot sized 408 sqm. The architectural program formulated with the family members was a challenging one. It spoke, among other things, of a transparent yet intimate, present yet unassuming ambience, a large illuminated and airy basement without the “feel” of a basement and a substantial garden.

Ramat Hen Residence / Neuman Hayner Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Amit Gosher
Ramat Hen Residence / Neuman Hayner Architects - Image 16 of 17
Plan - Ground Floor
Ramat Hen Residence / Neuman Hayner Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa
© Amit Gosher
Ramat Hen Residence / Neuman Hayner Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Chair, Countertop
© Amit Gosher

The house was planned as a perfect vessel floating aboveground, with the floating being meant to accentuate the landscape continuity, lighten the constructed volume and underscore the unique approach to the façade. The street façade was planned with three converging levels creating perceived depth and interest. That feeling is amplified by the dynamic play of light and shade over the course of the day and in different seasons of the year. A laser-cut metal mashrabiya in an original lattice design completes the street façade. The mashrabiya bolsters the feeling of privacy, filtering light into the interior spaces, including the basement floor. 

Ramat Hen Residence / Neuman Hayner Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail, Windows
© Amit Gosher

The back courtyard, the house’s main outdoor hosting area, is largely shaded by louvered steel pergolas with rotating slats. The pergola’s silhouette precisely extends the contours of the constructed vessel, creating a flowing continuum between the interior and the exterior. A swimming pool is situated at the end of the courtyard, intersecting almost its entire length. Both the public space and the master unit feature direct access and a wide view of the pool.    

Ramat Hen Residence / Neuman Hayner Architects - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, Bed
© Amit Gosher
Ramat Hen Residence / Neuman Hayner Architects - Image 17 of 17
Plan - Basement

The ground floor is divided into two distinct wings – a public area and a private area – separated by an exposed concrete wall, with the master unit and one children’s room being in the private area. The other rooms, workspaces, viewing spaces, and play spaces are situated on the basement floor, planned in such a way as to be inundated with natural light at almost all hours of the day. To introduce such natural light, the planning included, among other elements, English yards enclosing the floor on all sides, a substantial staircase that also lets in natural light, as well as an angular-morphology double space connecting the basement floor to the ground floor and making the basement an integral part of daily life.

Ramat Hen Residence / Neuman Hayner Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Chair
© Amit Gosher

Project gallery

