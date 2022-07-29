We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Forum Pavilion / Giona Bierens de Haan Architectures

Forum Pavilion / Giona Bierens de Haan Architectures - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeForum Pavilion / Giona Bierens de Haan Architectures - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeForum Pavilion / Giona Bierens de Haan Architectures - Interior Photography, ChairForum Pavilion / Giona Bierens de Haan Architectures - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade+ 20

Mixed Use Architecture, Pavilion
Nyon, Switzerland
Forum Pavilion / Giona Bierens de Haan Architectures - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Greg Clément

Text description provided by the architects. The pavilion is realized for the international documentary film festival "Visions du Réel". The flexibility of the space and the versatility of its use are key features in its development.

Forum Pavilion / Giona Bierens de Haan Architectures - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Greg Clément

The pavilion is designed to fit the context of the festival's ephemeral village and to function as a night-time landmark.

Forum Pavilion / Giona Bierens de Haan Architectures - Interior Photography, Chair
© Greg Clément

Its construction is simple, easy to assemble and dismantle, and, at the same time, it shows strong features such as ten tilting doors that can be opened manually to change the meaning and use of the space, as well as a corrugated polycarbonate façade that acts as a responsive surface.

Forum Pavilion / Giona Bierens de Haan Architectures - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Beam
© Greg Clément
Forum Pavilion / Giona Bierens de Haan Architectures - Interior Photography, Beam
© Greg Clément
Forum Pavilion / Giona Bierens de Haan Architectures - Image 20 of 20
Section

By day, the light-filled room is used for conferences, workshops, and meetings. At night, the façade turns black, and the structure appears as a backdrop for parties and projections. The pavilion is inspired by rural vernacular architecture and responds to the existing urban collage.

Forum Pavilion / Giona Bierens de Haan Architectures - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Greg Clément

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Nyon, Switzerland

Giona Bierens de Haan Architectures
