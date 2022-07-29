Forum Pavilion / Giona Bierens de Haan Architectures

+ 20

Text description provided by the architects. The pavilion is realized for the international documentary film festival "Visions du Réel". The flexibility of the space and the versatility of its use are key features in its development.

The pavilion is designed to fit the context of the festival's ephemeral village and to function as a night-time landmark.

Its construction is simple, easy to assemble and dismantle, and, at the same time, it shows strong features such as ten tilting doors that can be opened manually to change the meaning and use of the space, as well as a corrugated polycarbonate façade that acts as a responsive surface.

By day, the light-filled room is used for conferences, workshops, and meetings. At night, the façade turns black, and the structure appears as a backdrop for parties and projections. The pavilion is inspired by rural vernacular architecture and responds to the existing urban collage.