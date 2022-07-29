We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

The Purunã House / Isla Arquitetura, Interiores e Design

The Purunã House / Isla Arquitetura, Interiores e Design

The Purunã House / Isla Arquitetura, Interiores e Design - Exterior PhotographyThe Purunã House / Isla Arquitetura, Interiores e Design - Interior Photography, Table, Sofa, Chair, Beam, BedroomThe Purunã House / Isla Arquitetura, Interiores e Design - Interior Photography, Bedroom, WindowsThe Purunã House / Isla Arquitetura, Interiores e Design - Interior Photography, Chair, Door, Beam+ 29

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Balsa Nova, Brazil
  • Architects: Isla Arquitetura, Interiores e Design
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  605
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2018
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Eduardo Macarios
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Indusparquet, Brick Studio, Docol, Noblesse, Noblesse, Portobello, Protecnica, Schueck, Schueck, Vesta , Vesta
The Purunã House / Isla Arquitetura, Interiores e Design - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Eduardo Macarios

Text description provided by the architects. The Purunã House gets this name due to its location on the top of the rocky slope of the Devonian Escarpment (Escarpa Devoniana), at the end of a long rural road in São Luiz do Purunã (Parana, Brazil). The main idea of the project was to create a place of retreat and family gatherings. Its implantation is part of a decision to utilize the conditions and singularity of the relief as a project opportunity to build a panoramic experience of the mountainous region.

The Purunã House / Isla Arquitetura, Interiores e Design - Exterior Photography
© Eduardo Macarios
The Purunã House / Isla Arquitetura, Interiores e Design - Image 22 of 29
Plan
The Purunã House / Isla Arquitetura, Interiores e Design - Interior Photography, Table, Sofa, Chair, Beam, Bedroom
© Eduardo Macarios
The Purunã House / Isla Arquitetura, Interiores e Design - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Chair, Windows, Beam
© Eduardo Macarios

The project is located in an environmental protection area of the Devonian Escarpment, dominated by a steep slope on which predominate rocky outcrops, distinctive of that region. These topographic features led to the choice of separating and suspending the project in a single horizontal plane, following the declivity of the land and detaching from it, creating an observatory effect. By taking advantage of this horizontality resource, the blueprint is organized in a way to contemplate natural light throughout the day and make itself permeable to the mountainous winds.

The Purunã House / Isla Arquitetura, Interiores e Design - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Lighting, Beam
© Eduardo Macarios
The Purunã House / Isla Arquitetura, Interiores e Design - Interior Photography, Chair, Door, Beam
© Eduardo Macarios

In this linear horizontality, the project materializes through solar strategies that allow the usage of natural light in most spaces. The interior distribution was defined by two private blocks intermediated by one central social block, allowing the place to be used for long stays as well as for short stays. This central block elevates itself in its volumetry, with double height enhancing the visual experience of the landscape and welcoming its residents in its totality.

The Purunã House / Isla Arquitetura, Interiores e Design - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows
© Eduardo Macarios

The big openings were destined to frame the landscape, integrating its interior with the exterior, in such a way that the windows offer a contemplative refuge and the doors are a sensorial opening to the surroundings. The whole house enjoys a privileged mountainous view. With this same purpose of relating to the surroundings, the external coating is defined by raw materials, that converse with the natural elements of the region, while for the interior, materials such as wood were chosen, to bring warmth and coziness that the house offers. 

The Purunã House / Isla Arquitetura, Interiores e Design - Exterior Photography, Waterfront
© Eduardo Macarios

Project gallery

