  4. AKRIS Boutique Saint Gallen / David Chipperfield Architects Milan

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
  • Design Architect : David Chipperfield Architects, Milan, Italy
  • Principal : David Chipperfield
  • Director : Giuseppe Zampieri
  • Associate Director : Giuseppe Sirica
  • Associate : Federica Zerbo (2019-2020)
  • Project Architects : Juan Laborda Herrero (2019-2020), Luca Sirdone (2020-2022)
  • Design Team : Simone Diego Alessi, Niccolò Brussa, Filippo Carcano, Paolo Dell’Elce, Tsukasa Goto, Francesco Schiraldi, Claudia Soricelli
  • Digital Imaging : David Chipperfield Architects, Milan, Italy
  • Physical Models : David Chipperfield Architects, Milan, Italy
  • Project Coordinator : Physical Models
  • Local Architect : Leo A. Daly
  • Stone Supplier : Grassi Pietre Srl
  • Stone Installer : R Bratti Associates Inc
  • Horse Hair Producer : John Boyd Textiles
  • Cashmere Supplier : Loro Piana S.P.A
  • Metal Display Furnishing Supplier : Tobias Lenggenhager AG Metallgestaltung & Schlosserei
  • General Contractor  : Rand* Construction Corporation
  • Mechanical And Plumbing : Rand* Construction Corporation
AKRIS Boutique Saint Gallen / David Chipperfield Architects Milan - Interior Photography, Facade
© Alberto Parise

Text description provided by the architects. Following a collaboration that began in 2018 between DCA Milan and the Kriemler brothers for the development of a new Store Concept, the first AKRIS prototype store opened in Washington DC. AKRIS is an international fashion house founded in Saint Gallen, Switzerland in 1922, its name is an acronym of Alice Kriemler– Schoch, the company’s founder. Ownership has since passed down the family and is now in the hands of the founder’s grandchildren, Albert and Peter Kriemler.

AKRIS Boutique Saint Gallen / David Chipperfield Architects Milan - Interior Photography
© Alberto Parise

DCA Milan’s design intent for the project was to enhance the materiality and fine craftsmanship of AKRIS collections through a solid, three-dimensional architecture associated with a light display system, defining a space where carefully chosen materials take center stage.

AKRIS Boutique Saint Gallen / David Chipperfield Architects Milan - Interior Photography, Closet
© Alberto Parise
AKRIS Boutique Saint Gallen / David Chipperfield Architects Milan - Interior Photography
© Alberto Parise

All the display elements are intentionally reduced to the minimum and are formed by a series of taut cables that support shelves and hangers with the aim of displaying the products as if they were magically suspended within an architectural box of limestone and wood. The design references Bruno Munari’s tensile spatial structures, whose fundamental nature lies in contrasting two opposing forces: tension and compression.

AKRIS Boutique Saint Gallen / David Chipperfield Architects Milan - Interior Photography
© Alberto Parise

Inside the store, pre-shaped wood paneling of white-painted maple clads the walls, hosting the display system and showcasing the collections against a neutral backdrop, all set alongside the flooring in grey limestone.

AKRIS Boutique Saint Gallen / David Chipperfield Architects Milan - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Sink
© Alberto Parise

Suspended from the ceiling, stainless steel mesh partitions act as filters, subdividing the boutique and enhancing the sense of depth without obstructing the view. Together with the counters in natural anodized aluminum, these partitions interrupt the flow within the boutique, creating a fluidity of movement and a sense of transparency.

AKRIS Boutique Saint Gallen / David Chipperfield Architects Milan - Interior Photography
© Alberto Parise

In the fitting rooms, ivory-colored horsehair fabric – AKRIS’s signature material – and cool grey melange felt have been chosen for the walls and ceiling. In contrast, an ivory-colored wool carpet covers the floor.

AKRIS Boutique Saint Gallen / David Chipperfield Architects Milan - Interior Photography
© Alberto Parise

