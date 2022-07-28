We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  Gasometer House / 02A | studio

Gasometer House / 02A | studio

Gasometer House / 02A | studio

Gasometer House / 02A | studio - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows, ShelvingGasometer House / 02A | studio - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, Wood, Lighting, Bed, BeamGasometer House / 02A | studio - Interior Photography, Windows, StairsGasometer House / 02A | studio - Exterior Photography+ 18

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Apartment Interiors, Detail, Decoration & Ornament
Rome, Italy
  • Architects: 02A | studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  90
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :aolo Fusco
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Nemo Lighting, Fornace Brioni, Kriptonite
  • Lead Architects : Marco Rulli
  • Construction Company : Beta srl
  • Designer : Alessandro Fuoti
  • City : Rome
  • Country : Italy
Gasometer House / 02A | studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Sink
© aolo Fusco

Text description provided by the architects. The first time I entered this apartment on the slopes of Monteverde, on the road that leads from Trastevere Station to Villa Pamphili, I thought: "This house must be freed"!A series of rooms, all of the same size, followed one another without any hierarchical or functional relationship.

Gasometer House / 02A | studio - Interior Photography, Shelving
© aolo Fusco
Gasometer House / 02A | studio - Interior Photography, Shelving
© aolo Fusco

A forest of partitions imprisoned the space separating it from the large terrace from which stood out, like the skeleton of a cathedral among the houses, that icon of industrial archeology that is the Gazometro. The renovation, therefore, consisted in removing the elements of separation from the outside: with the exception of the bedroom in front of the entrance now all rooms are open and look out.

Gasometer House / 02A | studio - Interior Photography, Sofa, Chair, Bedroom
© aolo Fusco

The kitchen exploits a handcrafted obtuse corner, while the hallway, study, and living room, thanks to a system of sliding panels, gain that indefinable relationship given by the mobile boundaries, control of spatial permeability in the service of needs, light, mood.

Gasometer House / 02A | studio - Interior Photography, Windows, Stairs
© aolo Fusco
Gasometer House / 02A | studio - Interior Photography, Windows
© aolo Fusco

The stylistic approach, which matured with the client through long calls during the Lockdown, is characterized by the respect for the pre-existence of the '50s both at the conservative level (doors, railings) and with reinterpretation interventions, not so much as design as atmosphere: the wallpaper in the bedroom, the pastel colors of the kitchen, the fireplace and the sliding panels recall the vitality and optimism typical of the second post-war period.

Gasometer House / 02A | studio - Image 18 of 18
Floor Plan

To this base are added with ease designer furniture and industrial grafts (the gasometer is always there, in sight) as the concrete pillar, the shelf under the iron beam, or part of the electrical system in sight. The result is a house alive and full of perspectives, which invites every time to be discovered

Gasometer House / 02A | studio - Exterior Photography, Garden
© aolo Fusco

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Rome, Italy

02A | studio
Cite: "Gasometer House / 02A | studio" 28 Jul 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/986082/gasometer-house-02a-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

