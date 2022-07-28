We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  Fisch18 House / Henrik Becker

Fisch18 House / Henrik Becker

Fisch18 House / Henrik Becker
Fisch18 House / Henrik Becker - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade, Arch
© Hannes Heitmüller

Fisch18 House / Henrik Becker - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, FacadeFisch18 House / Henrik Becker - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade, ArchFisch18 House / Henrik Becker - Interior Photography, Windows, BeamFisch18 House / Henrik Becker - Interior Photography, Facade, Handrail+ 26

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Lübeck, Germany
  Window Manufacturer : Tischlerei Seltz
  City : Lübeck
  Country : Germany
Fisch18 House / Henrik Becker - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Hannes Heitmüller

Text description provided by the architects. On the site of the oldest merchants' quarter, Lübeck's founding quarter, which was heavily destroyed in World War II, gabled townhouses are being built in a self-contained design on the original plots of land. Their density and mixed-use are based on historical models.

Fisch18 House / Henrik Becker - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade, Arch
© Hannes Heitmüller
Fisch18 House / Henrik Becker - Section
Section

The examination of the merchant's house, a typical Lübeck development, and the requirements for building in the core area of the UNESCO World Heritage Site of the Hanseatic City of Lübeck were a core focus of our study. The residential building at Fischstraße 18 takes up historic floor plan structures and makes them usable for contemporary living in the city.

Fisch18 House / Henrik Becker - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Hannes Heitmüller
Fisch18 House / Henrik Becker - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam, Arch
© Hannes Heitmüller
Fisch18 House / Henrik Becker - Plan
Plan
Fisch18 House / Henrik Becker - Interior Photography, Windows, Handrail
© Hannes Heitmüller

The double-story first floor is typical of merchant houses, as well as the narrowing of the floor plan in the pointed roof space. A building depth of fourteen meters allows for very specific floor plan designs with over-height rooms, gallery situations, and living spaces extending from façade to façade.

Fisch18 House / Henrik Becker - Interior Photography, Facade, Handrail
© Hannes Heitmüller
Fisch18 House / Henrik Becker - Exterior Photography, Facade, Handrail
© Hannes Heitmüller

The result is a high density of spatial situations in five different, individual apartments.

Fisch18 House / Henrik Becker - Interior Photography, Closet, Door
© Hannes Heitmüller
Fisch18 House / Henrik Becker - Interior Photography
© Hannes Heitmüller

Project gallery

About this office
Henrik Becker
Office

Cite: "Fisch18 House / Henrik Becker" 28 Jul 2022. ArchDaily.

