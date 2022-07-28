Fisch18 House / Henrik Becker

+ 26

Window Manufacturer : Tischlerei Seltz

City : Lübeck

Country : Germany

Text description provided by the architects. On the site of the oldest merchants' quarter, Lübeck's founding quarter, which was heavily destroyed in World War II, gabled townhouses are being built in a self-contained design on the original plots of land. Their density and mixed-use are based on historical models.

The examination of the merchant's house, a typical Lübeck development, and the requirements for building in the core area of the UNESCO World Heritage Site of the Hanseatic City of Lübeck were a core focus of our study. The residential building at Fischstraße 18 takes up historic floor plan structures and makes them usable for contemporary living in the city.

The double-story first floor is typical of merchant houses, as well as the narrowing of the floor plan in the pointed roof space. A building depth of fourteen meters allows for very specific floor plan designs with over-height rooms, gallery situations, and living spaces extending from façade to façade.

The result is a high density of spatial situations in five different, individual apartments.