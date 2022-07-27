We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Switzerland
  5. Solid Stone Residential Blocks / Atelier Archiplein

Solid Stone Residential Blocks / Atelier Archiplein

Save this project
Solid Stone Residential Blocks / Atelier Archiplein

Solid Stone Residential Blocks / Atelier Archiplein - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeSolid Stone Residential Blocks / Atelier Archiplein - Exterior PhotographySolid Stone Residential Blocks / Atelier Archiplein - Interior Photography, KitchenSolid Stone Residential Blocks / Atelier Archiplein - Interior Photography+ 15

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Apartments
Plan-les-Ouates, Switzerland
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Solid Stone Residential Blocks / Atelier Archiplein - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Leo Fabrizio

Text description provided by the architects. Standing at the edge of the agricultural belt surrounding Geneva, these two buildings take full advantage of a privileged location offering a broad view overlooking fields, vegetable gardens, and further, Salève mountain. Promoted by the municipality of Plan-les-Ouates, this project, chosen through a competition, consists of the construction of 68 units of rental and first-time buyer social housing.

Save this picture!
Solid Stone Residential Blocks / Atelier Archiplein - Exterior Photography
© Leo Fabrizio

The aim of this project is to demonstrate the economic and constructive feasibility of building solid stone in the Swiss context. Based on the strength of the concept, the project is expressed in a simple and rational architectural language with a plan comprised of three successive rings. Entirely built with solid blocks of stone, these buildings have no concrete loadbearing elements. In both the common areas and the flats, the loadbearing rings are left in a raw state.

Save this picture!
Solid Stone Residential Blocks / Atelier Archiplein - Image 14 of 15
Axo
Save this picture!
Solid Stone Residential Blocks / Atelier Archiplein - Image 10 of 15
Floor plan

The sone-setting of the walls composed of four 190x80 cm blocks imposes the format, suggests the intention behind the implementation, reveals traces of the saw, and especially, exposes the different ancient forces of which it is comprised. Building with natural materials is the opportunity for Archiplein to test the current model of building production against the yardstick of environmental and climate issues.

Save this picture!
Solid Stone Residential Blocks / Atelier Archiplein - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Leo Fabrizio
Save this picture!
Solid Stone Residential Blocks / Atelier Archiplein - Interior Photography
© Leo Fabrizio

The understated façades present ornamental elements that reflect technical necessities, such as, for example, the cornice that repels rainwater well away from the façades and underscores by the shadow it casts the floors and the hollowing out treatment of the façade by means of an inward-facing corner. During showings, visitors are often observed running their fingers across one of the 10,000 blocks of stone or remarking with amazement the coolness of the façades despite high exterior temperatures.

Save this picture!
Solid Stone Residential Blocks / Atelier Archiplein - Interior Photography
© Leo Fabrizio

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Plan-les-Ouates, Switzerland

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Atelier Archiplein
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsSwitzerland
Cite: "Solid Stone Residential Blocks / Atelier Archiplein" 27 Jul 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/986030/solid-stone-residential-blocks-atelier-archiplein> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream