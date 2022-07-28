PaletteH Beauty Salon / studio fragment

+ 18

Design Team : Seo Donghan, Kim Haejin, Yoon Boram

Clients : Zero ground

Country : South Korea

“Palette H” is a beauty salon that individual designers use while sharing space. Each designer shares or occupies a limited space. We identified invisible boundaries, distances, and frequency of actions, and organized the space.

The most important act among the acts that take place in this space is beauty. Beauty is an act of change. We wanted to maximize the changing experience through space. The external waiting space and the internal beauty space were separated, and the welcoming and waiting space and the hairdressing space were separated through a curved corridor. It was intended to give you a feeling of changing your mood as you move through space and space using dark passages.

Even if we made tiles of the same color, we used tiles of different colors. The ceramic tiles that produce different results even when the same color is applied are regular and natural, just as each individual gets their own results through beauty.

And tiles were used only as a flat surface, not a lump, as a decorative material for a flat surface. The space composed only of thin, wide, and flat surfaces was intended to provide a sense of depth and a wider sense of expansion. Small fragments of light are embedded in it to guide the way.