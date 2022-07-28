We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Services
  4. South Korea
  5. PaletteH Beauty Salon / studio fragment

PaletteH Beauty Salon / studio fragment

Save
PaletteH Beauty Salon / studio fragment

PaletteH Beauty Salon / studio fragment - Interior PhotographyPaletteH Beauty Salon / studio fragment - Interior Photography, ChairPaletteH Beauty Salon / studio fragment - Interior Photography, Concrete, ColumnPaletteH Beauty Salon / studio fragment - Interior Photography, Windows, Door+ 18

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Services, Wellness Interiors
South Korea
  • Architects: studio fragment
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  264
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Hong Kiwoong
  • Lead Architect : Seo Donghan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
PaletteH Beauty Salon / studio fragment - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Chair
© Hong Kiwoong

“Palette H” is a beauty salon that individual designers use while sharing space. Each designer shares or occupies a limited space. We identified invisible boundaries, distances, and frequency of actions, and organized the space.

Save this picture!
PaletteH Beauty Salon / studio fragment - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Hong Kiwoong
Save this picture!
PaletteH Beauty Salon / studio fragment - Image 16 of 18
Plan
Save this picture!
PaletteH Beauty Salon / studio fragment - Interior Photography
© Hong Kiwoong

The most important act among the acts that take place in this space is beauty. Beauty is an act of change. We wanted to maximize the changing experience through space. The external waiting space and the internal beauty space were separated, and the welcoming and waiting space and the hairdressing space were separated through a curved corridor. It was intended to give you a feeling of changing your mood as you move through space and space using dark passages.

Save this picture!
PaletteH Beauty Salon / studio fragment - Interior Photography, Chair
© Hong Kiwoong
Save this picture!
PaletteH Beauty Salon / studio fragment - Interior Photography, Concrete, Column
© Hong Kiwoong

Even if we made tiles of the same color, we used tiles of different colors. The ceramic tiles that produce different results even when the same color is applied are regular and natural, just as each individual gets their own results through beauty.

Save this picture!
PaletteH Beauty Salon / studio fragment - Image 17 of 18
Section 01
Save this picture!
PaletteH Beauty Salon / studio fragment - Interior Photography, Chair
© Hong Kiwoong
Save this picture!
PaletteH Beauty Salon / studio fragment - Image 18 of 18
Sections 02 and 03
Save this picture!
PaletteH Beauty Salon / studio fragment - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Brick
© Hong Kiwoong

And tiles were used only as a flat surface, not a lump, as a decorative material for a flat surface. The space composed only of thin, wide, and flat surfaces was intended to provide a sense of depth and a wider sense of expansion. Small fragments of light are embedded in it to guide the way.

Save this picture!
PaletteH Beauty Salon / studio fragment - Interior Photography, Windows, Door
© Hong Kiwoong

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Seoul, South Korea

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
studio fragment
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureServicesInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsWellness InteriorsSouth Korea
Cite: "PaletteH Beauty Salon / studio fragment" 28 Jul 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/986001/paletteh-store-studio-fragment> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream