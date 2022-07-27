OUR Bakery / studio fragment

+ 33

Design Team : Seo Donghan, Kim Hannah, Yoon Boram

Client : PLAY F&B,.inc

Country : South Korea

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

“Our Bakery” is a cafe that makes and sells bread. “Our Bakery”'s popular menu items include ‘dirty chocolate’ mixed with pastry, chocolate, and bread with a texture like “palmier carré”. Roughly crumbled and sticky bread stimulates the visual and tactile senses.

Bread is made from flour. The flour is kneaded, milled, cut, and layered to create a variety of shapes and textures. On the other hand, there are various materials that make-up space and architecture. Wood and stone, glass and metal, and among various materials, cement and concrete start as a powder like bread. We saw concrete being made into various shapes and textures according to its frame and structure in the same context as bread.

We decided to compose the space entirely with concrete, mortar, and metal. We tried to express various textures with limited materials. Like black-and-white photos, I thought that monotonous, indifferent materials could capture a more honest and diverse feeling. The simple and rough texture adds to the texture of the bread, giving it a more raw feeling, and was intended to focus on the act of eating bread.

And when entered the space, the first thing we saw was a large showcase in which large chunks of concrete intersected with a column to form a single chunk, and we wanted the chunks to be placed naturally and used as tables and chairs. We also designed small elements and devices such as lights and metal materials embedded in the pillar. It was intended to give a more delicate feeling by contrasting with the rough mass.