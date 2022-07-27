We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

OUR Bakery / studio fragment

OUR Bakery / studio fragment

OUR Bakery / studio fragment - Interior Photography, Kitchen, TableOUR Bakery / studio fragment - Interior Photography, Kitchen, TableOUR Bakery / studio fragment - Interior Photography, Table, ChairOUR Bakery / studio fragment - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Chair+ 33

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Restaurants & Bars, Coffee Shop
South Korea
  • Architects: studio fragment
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  185
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Kim Donggyu
  • Lead Architect : Seo Donghan
OUR Bakery / studio fragment - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table
© Kim Donggyu

“Our Bakery” is a cafe that makes and sells bread. “Our Bakery”'s popular menu items include ‘dirty chocolate’ mixed with pastry, chocolate, and bread with a texture like “palmier carré”. Roughly crumbled and sticky bread stimulates the visual and tactile senses.

OUR Bakery / studio fragment - Interior Photography, Table, Windows
© Kim Donggyu
OUR Bakery / studio fragment - Image 30 of 33
Plan
OUR Bakery / studio fragment - Interior Photography
© Kim Donggyu

Bread is made from flour. The flour is kneaded, milled, cut, and layered to create a variety of shapes and textures. On the other hand, there are various materials that make-up space and architecture. Wood and stone, glass and metal, and among various materials, cement and concrete start as a powder like bread. We saw concrete being made into various shapes and textures according to its frame and structure in the same context as bread.

OUR Bakery / studio fragment - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table
© Kim Donggyu
OUR Bakery / studio fragment - Image 33 of 33
Section 03

We decided to compose the space entirely with concrete, mortar, and metal. We tried to express various textures with limited materials. Like black-and-white photos, I thought that monotonous, indifferent materials could capture a more honest and diverse feeling. The simple and rough texture adds to the texture of the bread, giving it a more raw feeling, and was intended to focus on the act of eating bread.

OUR Bakery / studio fragment - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Chair
© Kim Donggyu
OUR Bakery / studio fragment - Interior Photography, Chair
© Kim Donggyu

And when entered the space, the first thing we saw was a large showcase in which large chunks of concrete intersected with a column to form a single chunk, and we wanted the chunks to be placed naturally and used as tables and chairs. We also designed small elements and devices such as lights and metal materials embedded in the pillar. It was intended to give a more delicate feeling by contrasting with the rough mass.

OUR Bakery / studio fragment - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Kim Donggyu

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Seoul, South Korea

