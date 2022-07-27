Summer Pavilion / Kamp Arhitektid

+ 19

Text description provided by the architects. The designed summer pavillion imitates traditional vernacular architecture in its architectural solution. The building has a hip roof that extends over the terrace on both the west and north sides.

The eastern facade has a thatched wall and the pavilion roof is a thatched roof. The northern facade, which is under the canopy, is finished with vertical boards.

The main element on the southern and western facades are load-bearing wooden gratings - 100x100 mm. Wooden seats are treated with dark grey wood protection varnish. In addition to their constructive nature, wooden gratings offer enough privacy and sun protection. Frameless windows are attached to the inside of the wooden bars.

The main entrance is located on the west side of the building. The studio and bedroom are located on the ground floor of the summer pavillion.Both the living room and the bedroom have access to the covered terrace on the west side.