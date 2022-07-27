We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Pavilion
  4. Estonia
  5. Summer Pavilion / Kamp Arhitektid

Summer Pavilion / Kamp Arhitektid

Save
Summer Pavilion / Kamp Arhitektid

Summer Pavilion / Kamp Arhitektid - Exterior Photography, Forest, GardenSummer Pavilion / Kamp Arhitektid - Exterior Photography, Windows, Door, BeamSummer Pavilion / Kamp Arhitektid - Interior Photography, Beam, DeckSummer Pavilion / Kamp Arhitektid - Interior Photography, Beam, Deck+ 19

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Pavilion, Houses
Estonia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Summer Pavilion / Kamp Arhitektid - Exterior Photography, Forest, Garden
© Tõnu Tunnel

Text description provided by the architects. The designed summer pavillion imitates traditional vernacular architecture in its architectural solution. The building has a hip roof that extends over the terrace on both the west and north sides.

Save this picture!
Summer Pavilion / Kamp Arhitektid - Exterior Photography, Windows, Door, Beam
© Tõnu Tunnel
Save this picture!
Summer Pavilion / Kamp Arhitektid - Exterior Photography
© Tõnu Tunnel

The eastern facade has a thatched wall and the pavilion roof is a thatched roof. The northern facade, which is under the canopy, is finished with vertical boards.

Save this picture!
Summer Pavilion / Kamp Arhitektid - Interior Photography, Chair, Beam, Deck
© Tõnu Tunnel
Save this picture!
Summer Pavilion / Kamp Arhitektid - Image 16 of 19
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Summer Pavilion / Kamp Arhitektid - Interior Photography, Beam, Deck
© Tõnu Tunnel

The main element on the southern and western facades are load-bearing wooden gratings - 100x100 mm. Wooden seats are treated with dark grey wood protection varnish. In addition to their constructive nature, wooden gratings offer enough privacy and sun protection. Frameless windows are attached to the inside of the wooden bars.

Save this picture!
Summer Pavilion / Kamp Arhitektid - Interior Photography, Beam, Deck
© Tõnu Tunnel

The main entrance is located on the west side of the building. The studio and bedroom are located on the ground floor of the summer pavillion.Both the living room and the bedroom have access to the covered terrace on the west side.

Save this picture!
Summer Pavilion / Kamp Arhitektid - Exterior Photography
© Tõnu Tunnel

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Kamp Arhitektid
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitPavilionResidential ArchitectureHousesEstonia
Cite: "Summer Pavilion / Kamp Arhitektid" 27 Jul 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/985967/summer-pavilion-kamp-arhitektid> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream