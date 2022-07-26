We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
Bento House / FCstudio

Bento House / FCstudio - Exterior Photography, FacadeBento House / FCstudio - Interior Photography, Bedroom, ChairBento House / FCstudio - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, CountertopBento House / FCstudio - Exterior Photography, Facade+ 39

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
São Paulo, Brazil
  • Architects: FCstudio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  424
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :André Mortatti
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Arthus Mármore e Granitos, Braston, By Kamy, Casual Exteriores, Casual Móveis, Construflama, Creatto, Deca, Di Mármore, Dpot, Esquadralum, Logitec, Lumini, Líder Interiores, Maneco Quindere, Mezas, Portinari, Tapetah, Tauna, Uniflex, +1
  • Architecture And Interior Design : FCstudio
  • Lighting Design : FCstudio
  • Construction : Lock Engenharia
  • Vertical Garden Consultant : Sergio Medeiros Paisagismo
  • Electrical And Hydraulic Installations : Engeplot
  • Structural Project : Praxis Engenharia
  • City : São Paulo
  • Country : Brazil
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
Bento House / FCstudio - Exterior Photography, Facade
© André Mortatti

Text description provided by the architects. Like a metallic container placed above exposed concrete walls, this house establishes two types of relationships with the surroundings. The upper floor can be closed 100% to block sunlight, guarantee the privacy and acoustically isolate intimate spaces. But, if chosen, the facade opens at strategic points for lighting and ventilation. 

Bento House / FCstudio - Exterior Photography, Facade
© André Mortatti

The ground floor, in the opposite way, opens up to the garden in a fluid way. The notion of inside and outside is weakened by the large glass openings, while the furniture establishes a harmonious dialogue between architecture and the Brazilian design of the pieces. We designed some of them, such as the Brasilia coffee table, the Ensamble dining table, the Box side table, and the Move bench. 

Bento House / FCstudio - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Countertop
© André Mortatti
Bento House / FCstudio - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© André Mortatti
Bento House / FCstudio - Image 36 of 39
Plan - Ground floor
Bento House / FCstudio - Interior Photography, Stairs, Facade
© André Mortatti
Bento House / FCstudio - Interior Photography
© André Mortatti

The lower floor supports the ground floor and is in the basement so as not to block the view of the perimeter gardens. The project is a contemporary urban residence for a young couple with two young daughters. So functionality is essential. 

Bento House / FCstudio - Interior Photography, Shelving, Handrail
© André Mortatti
Bento House / FCstudio - Image 35 of 39
Plan - Basement
Bento House / FCstudio - Interior Photography, Living Room
© André Mortatti
Bento House / FCstudio - Image 37 of 39
Plan - Upper floor
Bento House / FCstudio - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Chair
© André Mortatti

The materials are sincere and unadorned. Steel, wood, and concrete are shown as they are and the natural wear of each of them serves as a very welcome testimony to the concept adopted. 

Bento House / FCstudio - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows
© André Mortatti

From the public street, the Bento house is shy and discreet. The folded metal sheet of the upper floor and the gate creates a visual barrier so that, after crossing it, the visitor can perceive that the ground floor is integrated with the garden and represents an oasis in the midst of the urban fabric of São Paulo.

Bento House / FCstudio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Patio
© André Mortatti

Project gallery

About this office
FCstudio
Office

Products

SteelConcrete

Cite: "Bento House / FCstudio" [Casa Bento / FCstudio] 26 Jul 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/985953/bento-house-fcstudio> ISSN 0719-8884

