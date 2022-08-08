We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Harper Auto Wash / BarberMcMurry Architects - Exterior Photography, FacadeHarper Auto Wash / BarberMcMurry Architects - Exterior Photography, FacadeHarper Auto Wash / BarberMcMurry Architects - Interior PhotographyHarper Auto Wash / BarberMcMurry Architects - Interior Photography

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Public Architecture
Alcoa, United States
Harper Auto Wash / BarberMcMurry Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Denise Retallack

Text description provided by the architects. The design of the new Harper Auto Wash prototype delivers a luxury customer experience without a luxury construction budget.  Positioned along a heavily traveled vehicular corridor, the project site is surrounded by industrial & automotive uses which inspires the exterior design strategy.  Constrained within a compact footprint, the efficient building structure leverages common industrial materials composed & detailed to create a clean, modern architectural solution.

Harper Auto Wash / BarberMcMurry Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Denise Retallack
Harper Auto Wash / BarberMcMurry Architects - Image 16 of 18
Floor Plan
Harper Auto Wash / BarberMcMurry Architects - Interior Photography
© Denise Retallack

Corrugated metal siding features a randomized profile & color pattern which floats above a base of exposed concrete block and storefront.  Within the metal siding, a pattern of white and gray color striation is deployed to invoke a feeling of movement across the building elevation.  The CMU, which defines the building’s base, responds to the material demands dictated by the wash environments – while also providing a contrast to the lighter corrugated metal panels and storefront systems. 

Harper Auto Wash / BarberMcMurry Architects - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows
© Denise Retallack
Harper Auto Wash / BarberMcMurry Architects - Image 17 of 18
Elevations
Harper Auto Wash / BarberMcMurry Architects - Interior Photography
© Denise Retallack

The building itself is positioned and designed to act as its own “billboard” to attract new & existing customers.  The floor plan is conceived as an incredibly efficient & simple rectangle with the Wash and Finishing Bays positioned along the lengths of the building. The Coffee Shop and Customer Lounge are centrally located between the Wash and Finishing Bays and are bracketed with expansive floor-to-ceiling windows to capture shared daylight & provide unobstructed views of the adjacent wash areas.

Harper Auto Wash / BarberMcMurry Architects - Interior Photography, Beam
© Denise Retallack
Harper Auto Wash / BarberMcMurry Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Beam
© Denise Retallack

Within the customer zones, staggered acoustic baffles and linear lighting elements reinforce the feeling of movement, drawing inspiration from the “light streak” effect created by the motion of cars captured in photography. Wood slats are incorporated into the interior architecture to draw attention to the Coffee Shop bar, as well as to provide a warm, biophilic element for the Customer Lounge. Designed with restraint, Harper Auto Wash respects the beauty inherent in simple materials, embraces opportunities for daylight & views, and architecturally elevates the typical “car-wash” program.

Harper Auto Wash / BarberMcMurry Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Denise Retallack

Alcoa, TN, United States

BarberMcMurry architects
