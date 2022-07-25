We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. New Zealand
  5. Wairarapa DIY House / all-sorts design studio

Wairarapa DIY House / all-sorts design studio

Save this project
Wairarapa DIY House / all-sorts design studio

Wairarapa DIY House / all-sorts design studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeWairarapa DIY House / all-sorts design studio - Exterior Photography, Deck, PatioWairarapa DIY House / all-sorts design studio - Interior Photography, Beam, WindowsWairarapa DIY House / all-sorts design studio - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Table, Chair, Beam+ 29

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Carterton, New Zealand
  • Architects: all-sorts design studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  140
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Gary Venter
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Brayco Stainless Steel, Juken, Nelson Pine Industries ltd, Ringlock, Sonnen
  • Lead Architect : Gary Venter
  • Construction : Gary Venter
  • Solar Pv & House Battery Installers : Esolar
  • Solar Pv Consultants : Esolar
  • City : Carterton
  • Country : New Zealand
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Wairarapa DIY House / all-sorts design studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Gary Venter

Text description provided by the architects. After living in the house for a year or two, we discovered just how unprepared it was to handle the extremes of New Zealand’s climate.  Abundant single glazing and minimal insulation made both summer and winter unbearable (our region experiences temperatures from 40°C down to -10°C). The house faces west and is sun-challenged in winter due to a line of trees that overshadow the property until late morning. The interior was too bright in summer and too dark in winter. Outdoors was unpleasant as there was nowhere to shelter from the elements, in particular the wind.

Save this picture!
Wairarapa DIY House / all-sorts design studio - Exterior Photography, Deck, Patio
© Gary Venter
Save this picture!
Wairarapa DIY House / all-sorts design studio - Image 23 of 29
Site Plan
Save this picture!
Wairarapa DIY House / all-sorts design studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Gary Venter

To solve these issues in a sustainable manner on a limited budget, we needed to get practical: simple robust detailing; capable of being fabricated by a single person with basic skills and tools; continuous panel insulation clad externally behind a timber rain screen; readily available and economical materials, capable of being hefted by a single person; minimized construction waste; detailing should be flexible enough to allow efficient use of panel offcuts

Save this picture!
Wairarapa DIY House / all-sorts design studio - Interior Photography, Beam, Windows
© Gary Venter
Save this picture!
Wairarapa DIY House / all-sorts design studio - Image 24 of 29
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Wairarapa DIY House / all-sorts design studio - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Windows, Chair, Beam
© Gary Venter
Save this picture!
Wairarapa DIY House / all-sorts design studio - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Table, Chair, Beam
© Gary Venter

An extension to the living room was added to help manage the thermal performance of the entire house. Called the “Engine Room” it uses high-level glazing to capture the morning sun, and stores generated heat in a mass thermal storage zone below. Using a passive system of ducts and air traps, it warms air from the house on sunny winter days, prevents heat from flowing out by night, and (via a high-level flap), draws excess heat from the house in summer.

Save this picture!
Wairarapa DIY House / all-sorts design studio - Chair
© Gary Venter
Save this picture!
Wairarapa DIY House / all-sorts design studio - Image 26 of 29
Sections

The “Ready Room” is an outdoor room offering protection from the wind and rain. It is the starting point for a deck that wraps around the dwelling and into the garden, resulting in varied pockets of space around the house. 

Save this picture!
Wairarapa DIY House / all-sorts design studio - Exterior Photography, Deck, Patio
© Gary Venter
Save this picture!
Wairarapa DIY House / all-sorts design studio - Interior Photography, Windows
© Gary Venter

Sunlight to the living area is moderated by a deep porch overhang which limits afternoon brightness and heating loads on the windows. The porch ceiling, deck, window seats, and Ready Room roof combine to reflect diffuse and buffered light into the space. A new garage with an entry lobby, laundry, and workshop, and a large PV array in the garden complete our spatial interventions to the property.

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
all-sorts design studio
Office

Products

WoodSteel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesNew Zealand
Cite: "Wairarapa DIY House / all-sorts design studio" 25 Jul 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/985924/wairarapa-diy-house-all-sorts-design-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream