Terraced Building along the Alster / blrm Architekt*innen

Terraced Building along the Alster / blrm Architekt*innen - Windows, FacadeTerraced Building along the Alster / blrm Architekt*innen - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeTerraced Building along the Alster / blrm Architekt*innen - Exterior Photography, WindowsTerraced Building along the Alster / blrm Architekt*innen - Exterior Photography, Windows, Door, Facade, Handrail, Balcony+ 11

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Apartments
Hamburg, Germany
Terraced Building along the Alster / blrm Architekt*innen - Windows, Facade
© Joshua Delissen

Text description provided by the architects. Along the banks of Hamburg Alster, one can find the recurring typology of the so-called "Alsterterrassen" terraced buildings built in the last third of the 19th century. blrm reference this typology with their newly built housing project along the Alsterchaussee corresponding to the existing structures in cubature and color.

Terraced Building along the Alster / blrm Architekt*innen - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Joshua Delissen
Terraced Building along the Alster / blrm Architekt*innen - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Joshua Delissen
Terraced Building along the Alster / blrm Architekt*innen - Image 9 of 11
Plan - Site

The townhouses are planned as multi-units with up to a maximum of four residential units per floor. The apartments are accessed via the interior staircase or via the elevator. In the townhouses, 33 residential units will be realized. The 2- to 3-room apartments are located on the standard and first floors. The apartments on the first floor will have direct access to the garden.

Terraced Building along the Alster / blrm Architekt*innen - Windows, Facade
© Joshua Delissen
Terraced Building along the Alster / blrm Architekt*innen - Image 10 of 11
Plan

Furthermore, the spacious and generously designed 3-room apartments with access to the roof terrace are located on the staggered floor. The apartment typologies are repeated in each part of the building, creating a uniform façade appearance.

Terraced Building along the Alster / blrm Architekt*innen - Exterior Photography, Windows, Door, Facade, Handrail, Balcony
© Joshua Delissen
Terraced Building along the Alster / blrm Architekt*innen - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Joshua Delissen

Recessed building and facade elements structure the building vertically and thus contribute to a rigid outer appearance. The monolithic expression is defined in detail by the window sills and parapet covers, which are precast concrete elements with drip edges and rain noses.

Terraced Building along the Alster / blrm Architekt*innen - Exterior Photography
© Joshua Delissen

Project location

Address:Harvestehuder Weg 21, 20148 Hamburg, Germany

About this office
blrm Architekt*innen
Office

