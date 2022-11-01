Submit a Project Advertise
Hormiga House / Estudio PK

Hormiga House / Estudio PK
Hormiga House / Estudio PK - Exterior Photography, Windows, Door, Brick, Facade, Chair
© Alejandro Peral

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses, Renovation
San Fernando, Argentina
  • Architects: Estudio PK
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  230
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Alejandro Peral
  • Lead Architect : Arq. Ignacio Pessagno, Arq. Lilian Kandus
  • Team : Arq. Ignacio Pessagno, Arq. Lilian Kandus, Arq. Lucila López, Arq. Denise Andreoli, Arq. Belén Luna Crook, Arq. Belén López Astrada, Arq. Milagros Caride, Arq. Vanesa Rolón, Denise Bardelli, Melany D’angelo, Sofía Vier Abinet, Renata Stechina
  • Interior : SUMA interiorismo
  • Landscaping : Grün paisajismo
  • Structural Calculation : Ing. José Luis Pisani
  • City : San Fernando
  • Country : Argentina
Hormiga House / Estudio PK - Exterior Photography, Windows, Fence, Brick, Facade, Handrail
© Alejandro Peral

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Hormiga is a single-family house located in a neighborhood scale context in San Fernando, Zona Norte, implanted and coexisting with the local regulations.

Hormiga House / Estudio PK - Interior Photography, Facade
© Alejandro Peral
Hormiga House / Estudio PK - Image 16 of 21
Floor Plans
Hormiga House / Estudio PK - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Alejandro Peral

The main axis of the reform is to preserve the imprint of the existing building and to use a light structure that creates a link between the original house and the new intervention.

Hormiga House / Estudio PK - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Alejandro Peral
Hormiga House / Estudio PK - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Door, Courtyard
© Alejandro Peral

The exposed brick facade was left bare so that the original construction can be seen. Above it is the top floor with white sheet metal cladding.

Hormiga House / Estudio PK - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Sink
© Alejandro Peral

The duality of what was and what is new can be seen in the front part of the house. The structure of sliding folding sheet metal shutters gives dynamism to the facade.

Hormiga House / Estudio PK - Interior Photography, Beam, Windows
© Alejandro Peral

Based on the possibilities and opportunities that the old building offered us, the secondary partitions were eliminated to make the floor plan more dynamic, obtaining more generous spaces and providing more light inside the house.

Hormiga House / Estudio PK - Image 17 of 21
Section
Hormiga House / Estudio PK - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Alejandro Peral

From this subtraction, a courtyard was generated to provide light and a new landscape. This perforation gives the house visual permeability as part of the courtyard-gallery-garden sequence.

New elements were only added when necessary in terms of comfort and functionality.

Hormiga House / Estudio PK - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Alejandro Peral

Estudio PK
Residential Architecture, Houses, Refurbishment, Renovation, Argentina
Cite: "Hormiga House / Estudio PK" [Casa Hormiga / Estudio PK] 01 Nov 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/985866/hormiga-house-estudio-pk> ISSN 0719-8884

