Hormiga House / Estudio PK

Houses, Renovation • San Fernando, Argentina Architects: Estudio PK

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 230 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2022

Photographs Photographs : Alejandro Peral

Lead Architect : Arq. Ignacio Pessagno, Arq. Lilian Kandus

Team : Arq. Ignacio Pessagno, Arq. Lilian Kandus, Arq. Lucila López, Arq. Denise Andreoli, Arq. Belén Luna Crook, Arq. Belén López Astrada, Arq. Milagros Caride, Arq. Vanesa Rolón, Denise Bardelli, Melany D’angelo, Sofía Vier Abinet, Renata Stechina

Interior : SUMA interiorismo

Landscaping : Grün paisajismo

Structural Calculation : Ing. José Luis Pisani

City : San Fernando

Country : Argentina

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Hormiga is a single-family house located in a neighborhood scale context in San Fernando, Zona Norte, implanted and coexisting with the local regulations.

The main axis of the reform is to preserve the imprint of the existing building and to use a light structure that creates a link between the original house and the new intervention.

The exposed brick facade was left bare so that the original construction can be seen. Above it is the top floor with white sheet metal cladding.

The duality of what was and what is new can be seen in the front part of the house. The structure of sliding folding sheet metal shutters gives dynamism to the facade.

Based on the possibilities and opportunities that the old building offered us, the secondary partitions were eliminated to make the floor plan more dynamic, obtaining more generous spaces and providing more light inside the house.

From this subtraction, a courtyard was generated to provide light and a new landscape. This perforation gives the house visual permeability as part of the courtyard-gallery-garden sequence.

New elements were only added when necessary in terms of comfort and functionality.