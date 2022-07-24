We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Czech Republic
  5. House with In-law Suite / KLAR

House with In-law Suite / KLAR

Save this project
House with In-law Suite / KLAR

House with In-law Suite / KLAR - Exterior Photography, Forest, GardenHouse with In-law Suite / KLAR - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeHouse with In-law Suite / KLAR - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows, Chair, Table, BeamHouse with In-law Suite / KLAR - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Windows, Beam+ 35

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Rybí, Czech Republic
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
House with In-law Suite / KLAR - Exterior Photography, Forest, Garden
© Václav Novák

Text description provided by the architects. Place. Located on the south edge of the Rybí village, Moravian-Silesian Region, the building site is marked out by the edge of the access road, the local stream, and neighboring property fencing. It is a sizeable plot of land, but with a significantly reduced buildable area. The shape of the future house is in fact largely predetermined by the minimum required setbacks from existing underground gas storage tanks and from the forest edge.

Save this picture!
House with In-law Suite / KLAR - Exterior Photography, Windows, Forest
© Václav Novák
Save this picture!
House with In-law Suite / KLAR - Exterior Photography
© Václav Novák
Save this picture!
House with In-law Suite / KLAR - Image 28 of 35
Site Plan

Sloping gently to the southeast, the site offers picturesque views of the surrounding pastures, woods, and village houses. The access road crosses the stream at the lowest point of the site and there is a small wayside cross with a simple bench. This spot is accessible to the public despite being on the clients’ property. For centuries, it has been part of the Way of the Cross from Nový Jičín to Štramberk.

Save this picture!
House with In-law Suite / KLAR - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Václav Novák

Brief. The clients specified that the building program should include a home for a family of four and a separate unit for their grandparents. They wanted the house made of wood and also sustainable in the sense that it should be easy to build and cost-effective in operation. They also wanted to be able to build the house themselves, at least partially.

Save this picture!
House with In-law Suite / KLAR - Exterior Photography, Door, Windows, Garden
© Václav Novák

Concept. There are almost no neighboring buildings around this greenfield site that would define structure or form. Two pitched-roofed catalog houses are standing close by, the rest of the village is a mix of detached single-family homes from various periods. Answering the question: “What should the new house look like?” was quite difficult in this case. After considering the budget limitations, program requirements, and the preferred choice of a wood structure building, our final decision was to adopt a rational approach with repeating structural elements.

Save this picture!
House with In-law Suite / KLAR - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Václav Novák
Save this picture!
House with In-law Suite / KLAR - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Václav Novák

Two elongated volumes with pitched roofs are joined together at an angle and placed on the edge of the buildable area, defined by the setbacks. At first glance, this shape can appear to be reminiscent of the Beskydy region’s typical small single-story home with a pitched roof. The solution with two wings works well to separate the family home and the future in-law suite. A south-facing private courtyard is formed inside the angle, protected from the north and overlooking a nearby forest. Shaded by the roof overhang, a wide deck stretching all the way along the house connects it with the courtyard, offering endless possibilities to sit, relax and listen to the sounds of running water, rustling leaves, or the distant hum of village life. Mature trees growing around the stream provide shade from the hot summer sun, but their bare branches let in enough sunlight to reach the house in winter.

Save this picture!
House with In-law Suite / KLAR - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Václav Novák
Save this picture!
House with In-law Suite / KLAR - Exterior Photography, Facade, Bench, Chair, Windows, Beam, Deck, Patio
© Václav Novák

Layout. The two wings intersect at the vestibule. This room gives a good overview of both wings, the courtyard, and the deck, acting as a metaphoric entrance signpost. From the vestibule, on one side a door leads to the main living area, while on the other we enter a corridor to the in-law suite. The corridor goes along the east side of the in-law suite and provides access to the mechanical room, the smaller bathroom, and the grandparent’s bedroom. It also connects this wing to the deck.

Save this picture!
House with In-law Suite / KLAR - Image 29 of 35
Ground Floor Plan

Entering the family wing from the vestibule, we reach a double-height, open-plan living area with dining and cooking. Providing enough views inside and outside the house was emphasized here and everywhere around the building. From the cooking area, a horizontal strip window overlooks the entryway, while a wide window seat in the living area offers views of the landscape beyond. A corridor connects the living area with the private zone consisting of the children’s bedroom, the main bathroom, and the main bedroom. The open-plan living area and the bedrooms all have direct access to the deck.

Save this picture!
House with In-law Suite / KLAR - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows, Chair, Table, Beam
© Václav Novák
Save this picture!
House with In-law Suite / KLAR - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Windows, Beam
© Václav Novák

Structure and Materials. Load bearing structure. The house was erected using the 2-by-4 structural system, mineral wool insulation, and structural OSB board sheathing. The dominant interior finishes are natural 3-layer spruce solid wood panel and white gypsum board. The bedrooms have oak flooring, and the corridors and bathrooms have ceramic floor tiles.

Save this picture!
House with In-law Suite / KLAR - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Door
© Václav Novák

Foundations. The foundations are divided into two sections. The in-law suite uses a reinforced concrete strip foundation while the family home is raised from the ground on thin steel stilts. This gives a certain lightweight quality to the building, reducing its scale and impact on the soil. Heating. The house is fitted with water underfloor heating powered by an electric boiler. Additional heating with a wood-burning stove is available in the living area and a heated towel radiator in the bathroom.

Save this picture!
House with In-law Suite / KLAR - Interior Photography
© Václav Novák
About this office
KLAR
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesCzech Republic
Cite: "House with In-law Suite / KLAR" 24 Jul 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/985813/house-with-in-law-suite-klar> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream