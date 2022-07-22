We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Nansha International Cruise Terminal Complex / Aedas

Nansha International Cruise Terminal Complex / Aedas

Nansha International Cruise Terminal Complex / Aedas - Exterior Photography, CityscapeNansha International Cruise Terminal Complex / Aedas - Exterior Photography, FacadeNansha International Cruise Terminal Complex / Aedas - Exterior Photography, Cityscape, FacadeNansha International Cruise Terminal Complex / Aedas - Exterior Photography+ 13

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Cruise Terminal
Guangzhou, China
  • Architects: Aedas
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  230000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2019
  • Photographs
    Photographs :CreatAR Images
  • Design Director : Leo Liu, Global Design Principal
  • Client : CCCC Urban Investment Holdings Company Limited
  • City : Guangzhou
  • Country : China
Nansha International Cruise Terminal Complex / Aedas - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
© CreatAR Images

Text description provided by the architects. Guangzhou Nansha International Cruise Terminal Complex, planned and conceptually designed by Aedas, officially opened for operation in November 2019. It is the first cruise home port in China to realize a seamless connection with the metro subway. With an estimated annual passing capacity of up to 750,000 passengers, the port can dock the world's largest cruise ship. Nansha sits at the estuary of Pearl River Delta. It was the birthplace of the ancient “Maritime Silk Road”; now, it is a key hub, strategically located at the geographic center of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area economic zone and the Belt and Road Initiative. The terminal is located in Nanshawan District in the Guangdong Free Trade Zone, with a total berth length of 770 meters. It covers 9 major cities in the Pearl River Delta and 5 international airports within a 100-km radius. It is anticipated to play a vital role in bolstering the economic development of the Greater Bay Area.

Nansha International Cruise Terminal Complex / Aedas - Image 11 of 13
design concept
Nansha International Cruise Terminal Complex / Aedas - Exterior Photography
© CreatAR Images

Inspired by whaleboats, the terminal building’s design concept borrows from Nansha’s maritime resources with its use of free forms and non-linear outlines, encapsulating the image of whales swimming freely in the open sea. The massing of the terminal building takes the form of a whaleboat whereas its head facing toward Shizi Channel, and the undulating mass is staggered as if they were fins.

Nansha International Cruise Terminal Complex / Aedas - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
© CreatAR Images
Nansha International Cruise Terminal Complex / Aedas - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
© CreatAR Images

The terminal building has 6 floors with different functionalities. Interconnection between the arrivals and departure halls on 2/F and 3/F minimizes the walking distance and ensures a smooth circulation to support the large passenger volumes. B1/F and the ground floor are utilized for ground transportation. A simple layout plan clearly divides and scatters the passenger flows to avoid packed density. The full-height atrium creates a spacious atmosphere, providing a relaxed yet vibrant passenger experience.

Nansha International Cruise Terminal Complex / Aedas - Exterior Photography, Facade
© CreatAR Images
Nansha International Cruise Terminal Complex / Aedas - Exterior Photography
© CreatAR Images

A rooftop garden sits at the top of the terminal building, which can be reached via a viewing elevator where visitors can enjoy panoramic ocean views. Visitors can also access the scenic promenade from the first-floor commercial street, which effectively minimizes congestion and pedestrian flow. It forms a coastal community that fully capitalizes on Nansha’s nautical culture while honoring its long seafaring history. The terminal consists of four towers, housing offices, and serviced offices with different elevations. The horizontal architectural form adopts minimalist simplicity to echo the podium design and create a unique waterfront vibe that belongs to Nansha.

Nansha International Cruise Terminal Complex / Aedas - Exterior Photography, Cityscape, Facade
© CreatAR Images

“This is more than a cruise port or a picturesque coastline. It is a multifaceted development meant to bring urbanism and ecology closer together.” –Leo Liu, Global Design Principal.

Nansha International Cruise Terminal Complex / Aedas - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
© CreatAR Images

Project location

Address:Guangzhou, China

Aedas
Office

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© CreatAR Images

广州南沙国际邮轮码头 / Aedas

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

