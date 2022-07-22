We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. India
  5. Brick Weave House / 4site architects

Brick Weave House / 4site architects

Save this project
Brick Weave House / 4site architects
Save this picture!
Brick Weave House / 4site architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Shamanth Patil J

Brick Weave House / 4site architects - Exterior Photography, WindowsBrick Weave House / 4site architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, CityscapeBrick Weave House / 4site architects - Exterior Photography, Door, Windows, Brick, FacadeBrick Weave House / 4site architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail+ 35

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses
Bangalore, India
  • Principal Architect : Chandrakant Kanthigavi
  • Project Architect : Aishwarya Nainegali
  • Architect : Lalit Manoj, Shashil Bidare
  • Civil Engineer : Veeresh Mutnal
  • Intern : Anishriti Murali, Priyadarshini Jain
  • Fabrication : APS Fabrication
  • City : Bangalore
  • Country : India
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Brick Weave House / 4site architects - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Shamanth Patil J

Overview. The Brick Weave House is a home nestled in a Mixed-use Building at Cubbon pet; one of the oldest and busiest localities of Bangalore, India. House sits on a 24ft wide / 16ft deep plot, abutting an 8ft wide tight, and busy access path to its South. It is the most unique among the neighboring row houses having been designed with an attractive and functional brick-woven screen.

Save this picture!
Brick Weave House / 4site architects - Exterior Photography, Door, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Shamanth Patil J

Brief. The challenge was to create a mixed-use typology in this tiny plot, with commercial space at the first two stories and a residential duplex over the same footprint for the bachelor client and his mother. So, House connects the two commercial stories via an external staircase, which then converts into an internal staircase for the residential duplex above.

Save this picture!
Brick Weave House / 4site architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade, Cityscape
© Shamanth Patil J

Concept. Cubbon Peth historically housed Bangalore’s oldest handloom silk weavers’ colony. In the post-industrial revolution, hand-crafted silk weaving art is lost over a period of time. Our beloved client hails from a family of weavers and has a childhood memory of the traditional weaving systems. With the intent of preserving this tale, the idea of traditional weaving translated into brick weaving, and thus, we created the Brick Weave House.

Save this picture!
Brick Weave House / 4site architects - Image 26 of 35
Elevation
Save this picture!
Brick Weave House / 4site architects - Image 27 of 35
Axo

The project is one among the many row houses of the weaver's colonies sharing/abutting walls. The challenge of light and ventilation is only from the street side or the sky. Metaphoric to its context, the “Brick Screens” are “weaved” through MS Rods all along the fenestration of the facade. The combination of the solid brick wall and brick Weave screen blends with the old town surrounding context.

Save this picture!
Brick Weave House / 4site architects - Image 21 of 35
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
Brick Weave House / 4site architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Door
© Shamanth Patil J

The creative design of Brick Weave Screens is made with rotation of bricks at its axis with 45,90,135 degrees that prevents pigeons/ birds and rain from getting in while retaining sufficient light and ventilation with privacy. The brick weave animates the common staircase and duplex interior with dappled sunlight, establishing little visual connection to the street from the inside while appearing mostly opaque from the outside. The brick weave screens generate polygonal voids letting in hexagonal patterns of light during the day and throwing out the same at night, hence acting as a lantern lighting up the dark alley at night.

Save this picture!
Brick Weave House / 4site architects - Interior Photography, Beam
© Shamanth Patil J

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
4site architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndia
Cite: "Brick Weave House / 4site architects" 22 Jul 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/985763/brick-weave-house-4site-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream