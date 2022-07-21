We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
Design in Motion Office / Design in Motion

Khet Watthana, Thailand
Design in Motion Office / Design in Motion - Exterior Photography
© Soopakorn Srisakul

Text description provided by the architects. The new ‘Design in Motion office’ has been constructed on the land where is planned to add one more building in the future, therefore this new office building had to be built merely on half of the land for supporting that plan. Because of that, this office was set in the vertical direction as a three-story building within the boundary of 10 by 10 meters. The building is also placed adjacent to one edge of the land on one side, and on the other side is prepared to connect to the future building with a large balcony on the upper floor.

Design in Motion Office / Design in Motion - Interior Photography
© Soopakorn Srisakul

The multiple levels on one building caused separated functional areas unavoidably. The attempt to link these vertically isolated areas to be connected together in both aspects of the viewpoint and operation had become the main aim for this office building design.

Design in Motion Office / Design in Motion - Interior Photography
© Soopakorn Srisakul
Section 01
Section 01
Design in Motion Office / Design in Motion - Interior Photography, Living Room
© Soopakorn Srisakul
Section 02
Section 02

By doing so, a story has become two equal-sized platforms placed on the opposite side of the building and the level between both platforms is stacked by a haft height of one story. In other words, this created a ‘split-level office’. The outcome of this type of space is that all areas could be connected throughout the building, yet separated by their own functions.

Design in Motion Office / Design in Motion - Interior Photography
© Soopakorn Srisakul

Between the split-level platform, ‘stairs’ are presented as the area connectors. However, the ‘stairs’ in this building are not only the vertical circulation, but also the major elements for generating the continuity of the indoor activities, including the operation of the stairs as the stepped seats in the meeting area, the setting of stairs that provide the benefit of natural light inside the building, and the form of the stairs which reflects on the unique front façade.

Design in Motion Office / Design in Motion - Interior Photography, Living Room
© Soopakorn Srisakul

Given the limited budget, the materials selected in this building are simple and economical, including raw concrete structural elements, polished concrete floor, white painted walls, and wooden and glass windows and doors. However, the combination of these materials could make this office cozier and also raise the unique characteristic of ‘Design in Motion office’.

Design in Motion Office / Design in Motion - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Soopakorn Srisakul

Project location

Address:3rd, 259 Soi Pridi Banomyong 15, Khwaeng Phra Khanong Nuea, Khet Watthana, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10110, Thailand

Design in Motion
Cite: "Design in Motion Office / Design in Motion" 21 Jul 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/985732/design-in-motion-office-design-in-motion> ISSN 0719-8884

