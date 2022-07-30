We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

House in Valadares / Correia/Ragazzi Arquitectos - Interior PhotographyHouse in Valadares / Correia/Ragazzi Arquitectos - Interior PhotographyHouse in Valadares / Correia/Ragazzi Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Stairs, WindowsHouse in Valadares / Correia/Ragazzi Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail, Beam, Column+ 30

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
  • Entrepreneur : ÉTER 2015, Lda / Sr Dr Luís Cobrado
  • Collaborators : Inês Ruas, Giulia Teodori, Chiara Iaia
  • Foundations And Structures : AB Projectos - Eng.s Ana Vale e Miguel Vale
  • Hydraulic Installations : AB Projectos - Eng.s Ana Vale e Miguel Vale
  • Technical Installations : GET - Eng.º Raúl Bessa
  • Electrical Installations : Afaconsult – Eng.ª Maria da Luz Santiago
  • Builder : Baltor - Engenharia e Construção
  • City : Vila Nova de Gaia
  • Country : Portugal
House in Valadares / Correia/Ragazzi Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade
© José Campos

Text description provided by the architects. The house intends to establish a relationship with the profile of the site and, following its slope (more accentuated than it seems) will shape the exterior spaces that develop at different levels and configure different means of use. 

House in Valadares / Correia/Ragazzi Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows
© José Campos

The construction, despite appearing to be a single body of great formal unity, intends to clearly distinguish the private areas from the common areas - living rooms and kitchen; the distinction is carried out by a central patio that defines the main entrance of the house.

House in Valadares / Correia/Ragazzi Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Glass, Facade, Beam
© José Campos
House in Valadares / Correia/Ragazzi Arquitectos - Image 24 of 30
Plan
House in Valadares / Correia/Ragazzi Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Stairs, Facade, Beam
© José Campos
House in Valadares / Correia/Ragazzi Arquitectos - Image 28 of 30
Sections
House in Valadares / Correia/Ragazzi Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows
© José Campos

It has a generous area to accommodate a car, allowing loading and unloading, whether for shopping, children and/or baby strollers, or people with more limited mobility.

House in Valadares / Correia/Ragazzi Arquitectos - Interior Photography
© José Campos
House in Valadares / Correia/Ragazzi Arquitectos - Interior Photography
© José Campos

The implantation, taking advantage of the unevenness of the site, also allows the existence of: 

House in Valadares / Correia/Ragazzi Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail, Beam, Column
© José Campos

- At the intermediate level, an entrance hall area with direct relation to the outside. 

This hall allows access to the private area, and the kitchen, garage, and living rooms, as well as the laundry area and a shared bathroom, without any intrusion to these spaces, given their design and centrality in the house. 

House in Valadares / Correia/Ragazzi Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Sink
© José Campos
House in Valadares / Correia/Ragazzi Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Sink, Countertop, Windows
© José Campos

- Facing west, opening to a lower level, are the living rooms and kitchen, which overlook the sea. A living area with a higher ceiling height is defined as opposed to a lower ceiling height, as more intimate, visually related to a mezzanine at the upper level, which will provide better panoramic views over the sea, starring a balcony whose continuity allows access to the office, which is more elevated and reserved. 

House in Valadares / Correia/Ragazzi Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Beam
© José Campos
House in Valadares / Correia/Ragazzi Arquitectos - Image 29 of 30
Facades

- The bedroom area, which is located on the upper level of the site, following the slope of the land, allows access to the outside also through the bedrooms. This area consists of three bedrooms and a suite, all facing east, but with accesses that are also naturally lit and ventilated from the entrance patio.

House in Valadares / Correia/Ragazzi Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden
© José Campos

About this office
Correia/Ragazzi Arquitectos
Concrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesPortugal
Cite: "House in Valadares / Correia/Ragazzi Arquitectos" [Casa em Valadares / Correia/Ragazzi Arquitectos] 30 Jul 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/985726/house-in-valadares-correia-ragazzi-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

