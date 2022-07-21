We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Artist Studio 20/A / Messner Architects

Artist Studio 20/A / Messner Architects

Artist Studio 20/A / Messner Architects - Interior PhotographyArtist Studio 20/A / Messner Architects - Interior Photography, Door, Windows, Chair, Garden, DeckArtist Studio 20/A / Messner Architects - Interior Photography, ShelvingArtist Studio 20/A / Messner Architects - Interior Photography, Windows+ 26

Houses
Lana, Italy
  • Construction Work : Andreas Berger
  • Tiles : Manfred Wieser
  • Outdoor Flooring : Günther Aufderklamm
  • Metal Works : Günther Husnelder
  • Flooring : Mair s.a.s.
  • Stone Works : eXakt Diamant s.n.c.
  • City : Lana
  • Country : Italy
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
Artist Studio 20/A / Messner Architects - Interior Photography, Door, Brick, Arch, Arcade
© Karina Castro

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Lana’s beautiful historic old town, we find the Egger family’s home. To the West, the three-story house faces a small town square that is charmingly beset on all sides by testimonials of history. In fact, it was in 1908 that Wassily Kandinsky himself, during a stay in Lana, paid tribute to this square in a painting, which also portrays this building.

Artist Studio 20/A / Messner Architects - Interior Photography
© Karina Castro
Artist Studio 20/A / Messner Architects - Interior Photography, Door, Windows, Chair, Garden, Deck
© Karina Castro

Today, artist Hannes Egger, his wife Birgit, and their daughter Maya call this house their home. The first and second floors of the house were reconstructed and made inhabitable about a decade ago, through a “house within the house”, an internal construction. Now, in a new project, the ground floor, originally used as a workshop, was to be recovered and turned into a studio for our client.

Artist Studio 20/A / Messner Architects - Interior Photography, Windows
© Karina Castro
Artist Studio 20/A / Messner Architects - Interior Photography, Windows
© Karina Castro

The Egger family home, located in the heart of Lana, at Am Gries 20/A, faces the small square rather humbly with a modest punched-window façade, a double-pitched roof, and an arched entry gate. Whereas the east façade, facing the garden, is a homey and cozy appearance with its wooden staircase and balcony.

Artist Studio 20/A / Messner Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Shelving, Lighting
© Karina Castro

The floor in the studio was dewatered, insulated, and furnished with floor heating. Just like on the upper levels of the house, here too, the inside of the building envelope is a ventilated wooden frame structure. A central module with an interior bathroom dock into the existing frame on its northside. On its remaining three sides, the module is accessible as storage space with drawers, shelves, closets, and a walk-in archive.

Artist Studio 20/A / Messner Architects - Interior Photography, Shelving
© Karina Castro
Artist Studio 20/A / Messner Architects - Image 25 of 26
Floor Plan

Along the studio’s southside, there is a small kitchen unit with a mobile kitchen block. Here, a previously existing opening leading to the garden was expanded and replaced with a generously glazed door element, providing the studio with more daylight. The wooden gate that once opened the house towards the square was replaced with a copper-clad door.

Artist Studio 20/A / Messner Architects - Interior Photography, Closet
© Karina Castro

A suspended installation grid stretching from the garden side to the courtyard simultaneously functions as a lighting element. A new doorway connects the studio to the small side annex that used to be a pigpen and now functions as a workshop, storage, and bike shelter.

Artist Studio 20/A / Messner Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Windows
© Karina Castro

To the artist Hannes Egger, the studio is a space where thinking as well as creating happens, a place to take refuge in, as well as seek connection to the world. And so, the rooms surrounding the module at the center, cater to a variety of needs. Whether it be presenting exhibits, workshops, practice, study, or getting together and celebrating—the studio makes it all happen. From the outside, the house appears anciently unaltered, in fact, one might think it has surrendered graciously to the hands of time.

Artist Studio 20/A / Messner Architects - Interior Photography
© Karina Castro

Once stepping inside, however, one feels as if having entered a parallel universe removed from the immediate context. There is but one point on the inside where our gaze meets the ancient wall, thus pulling the space, its artist, and visitors, right back into the context of the house at Am Gries 20/A.

Artist Studio 20/A / Messner Architects - Interior Photography, Windows
© Karina Castro

Cite: "Artist Studio 20/A / Messner Architects" 21 Jul 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/985644/artist-studio-20-a-messner-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

