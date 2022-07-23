We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Laolao Central Restaurant / Tzou Lubroth Architekten

Laolao Central Restaurant / Tzou Lubroth Architekten

Restaurant
Vienna, Austria
Text description provided by the architects. Riding on the success of their first location on the busy Mariahilfer Strasse in Vienna’s 7th district, the Laolao group decided to get a foothold in the city center. Laolao Centrale occupies a small storefront in the Hochhaus Herrengasse, Vienna’s first tall building from the 1930s.

In keeping with the culinary concept of high-quality homemade Chinese noodles and gyoza, we wanted to bring the street into the building, and not just any street but the energy and atmosphere of the Asian night market. The narrow space is organized around three furniture volumes, two of which directly reference night market stands.

The third volume houses the cashier and a drink vitrine and is clad in the same cementitious spackle covering the floor and walls. The uniformity of the surrounding surfaces creates an opportunity for the market stands to sand out. They are free-standing, stainless steel constructions, partially covered in steel mesh and colorful neon graphics.

They act as small stages, visible from the street, where the gyoza and noodle chefs can show off their craft. An understated seating area with bolted steel tables and lean-to stools accommodates a handful of guests on the go.

