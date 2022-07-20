We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Moreno Duplex Houses / Impulsar Arquitectura

Moreno Duplex Houses / Impulsar Arquitectura

Moreno Duplex Houses / Impulsar Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade, WindowsMoreno Duplex Houses / Impulsar Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, FacadeMoreno Duplex Houses / Impulsar Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, Chair, Bed, BedroomMoreno Duplex Houses / Impulsar Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Door, Facade, Courtyard+ 26

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Housing
Granadero Baigorria, Argentina
  • Architects: Impulsar Arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  2799 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Luciano Navarini
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  AutoDesk, Aluar, Casaterra revestimientos, Faplac, Ferrum sanitarios, Peirano griferias, SIRC ILUMINACION
  • Lead Architects : Gonzalo Rosell
  • Structural Calculation : Luciano Lopez
  • Lighting Technical Advice : Bruno Chiarito, Sirc Iluminación
  • City : Granadero Baigorria
  • Country : Argentina
Moreno Duplex Houses / Impulsar Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade, Windows
© Luciano Navarini

Text description provided by the architects. The project emerges from a private order of the client to execute two duplex-type houses in a consolidated residential area of the city of Granadero Baigorria, 10km north of downtown Rosario. They are implanted within a lot bounded between party walls, with a front of 15 m by a depth of the same dimension.

Moreno Duplex Houses / Impulsar Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Luciano Navarini

The premise of the commission was to design two independent units, for young families, which contemplates the adaptation of multiple realities to the spatial dynamics of the unit, giving versatile options for the link between an unknown future family and the living place.

Moreno Duplex Houses / Impulsar Arquitectura - Image 24 of 26
Axonometric

This point, working without a defined principal, added a degree of complexity that enhanced the proposal. Since it allowed us to reinterpret and rethink the entire single-family home, along with its relationships, spaces and needs to adapt to the post-pandemic world. Generating an answer to the unknowns posed by isolation and reconfiguration of a new reality. Where remarkable transformations in the links within the family are recognized, and at the same time between this and the tasks that were previously outside the house, and that today happen to need an architectural space that contains them.

Moreno Duplex Houses / Impulsar Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Door, Chair, Bed
© Luciano Navarini

Considering this reality we generate a proposal that tries to respond to this new configuration by linking through intermediate and versatile spaces, which allow being redefined over time and at the same time upgrades the activities inside the house.

Moreno Duplex Houses / Impulsar Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, Chair, Bed, Bedroom
© Luciano Navarini

For this, a study was generated on the ground floor, which allows receiving people outside the family nucleus without intrusion into the private space, maintaining the family dynamics of each unit. And, at the same time, this studio can become a service bedroom responding to a flexible program.

Moreno Duplex Houses / Impulsar Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Door, Facade, Courtyard
© Luciano Navarini

On the other hand, the idea of private outdoor spaces was enhanced, reconfiguring the interior/exterior relationship through generously sized terraces, intended as private expansions of both bedrooms to the outside. Where the members of the family can develop leisure activities previously linked to balconies of minimum dimensions.

Moreno Duplex Houses / Impulsar Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Luciano Navarini
Moreno Duplex Houses / Impulsar Arquitectura - Image 26 of 26
Diagram 02
Moreno Duplex Houses / Impulsar Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Luciano Navarini

The construction site is implanted and linked organically with the city, partially erasing the building line and articulating the public space with the private limits through the sidewalk that configures the garage of each unit. This subtraction gives place to the main entrance, where there is access to a small hall that functions as a bellows separating the study and the toilet, from the private nucleus of the house on the ground floor and its yard. This central space, multiplied by the double height, gives rise to the stairwell that connects the private area with its terraces.

Moreno Duplex Houses / Impulsar Arquitectura - Image 19 of 26
Plan - Ground floor
Moreno Duplex Houses / Impulsar Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Luciano Navarini
Moreno Duplex Houses / Impulsar Arquitectura - Image 18 of 26
Plan - 1st floor

The materiality reinforces the design idea of opposition, enhancing this kind of volumetric negative between full and empty through an interior-exterior contrast. To achieve a synthesis that confronts an exterior shell of bricks, concrete and calcareous tiles, as the only constituent elements of an "in the rough" outside with a white interior, with clear and pure lines.

Moreno Duplex Houses / Impulsar Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Luciano Navarini

Project location

Address:Granadero Baigorria, Santa Fe, Argentina

Cite: "Moreno Duplex Houses / Impulsar Arquitectura" [Dúplex Moreno / Impulsar Arquitectura] 20 Jul 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/985596/moreno-duplex-houses-impulsar-arquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

