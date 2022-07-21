We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

18 Houses in the Woods / Vaillo + Irigaray Architects

18 Houses in the Woods / Vaillo + Irigaray Architects

18 Houses in the Woods / Vaillo + Irigaray Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade18 Houses in the Woods / Vaillo + Irigaray Architects - Exterior Photography, Garden18 Houses in the Woods / Vaillo + Irigaray Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade18 Houses in the Woods / Vaillo + Irigaray Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows+ 23

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Apartments
Spain
  • Architects: Vaillo + Irigaray Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  2500
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Rubén Perez Bescos
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Cortizo, Guardian Glass, Pladur, Arcelor Mital, Montejo, Ripia, Roper puertas metálicas, Velux
  • Lead Architects : Yago Fernandez, Javier Oyanarte, Amaia Lumbreras
18 Houses in the Woods / Vaillo + Irigaray Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Rubén Perez Bescos

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located on the edge of a forest, between the traditional nucleus and a new development area in a small village in the Pamplona basin. The typological singularity lies in the inclusion of "stacked" dwellings, -6 per floor on 3 levels-, apparently resolved within the section of a single-family dwelling. This provides an image close to the traditional "house" section, in keeping with the volumetry of the dwellings in the urban nucleus.

18 Houses in the Woods / Vaillo + Irigaray Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Rubén Perez Bescos
18 Houses in the Woods / Vaillo + Irigaray Architects - Exterior Photography
© Rubén Perez Bescos

The distortion of the scale is caused by the extrusion of the section and is accentuated by slopes in contact with the terrain, as well as the shadow generated by the great depth of the terraces. The topographical adaptation is resolved by means of vegetated slopes, -avoiding enclosures and walls-, imposing an overflow of the ground, and visually shortening the built section. The shell that forms the section also gestures its position with regard to the orientation, closing to the north and opening to the south. The north façade is resolved by means of "arrow slit" windows, slit and random, seeking a rhythmic relationship with the tree trunks of the forest to which they are oriented. The south façade is resolved by means of deep running terraces.

18 Houses in the Woods / Vaillo + Irigaray Architects - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Rubén Perez Bescos
18 Houses in the Woods / Vaillo + Irigaray Architects - Image 15 of 23
Plan - Ground floor
18 Houses in the Woods / Vaillo + Irigaray Architects - Image 19 of 23
Section - Cross
18 Houses in the Woods / Vaillo + Irigaray Architects - Exterior Photography
© Rubén Perez Bescos

The envelope of the shell is resolved by using a single material -facades and roof-, made of ribbed profiled steel. The bronze color provides a changing image and texture depending on the sunlight, cloud cover, the season, or the time of day…

18 Houses in the Woods / Vaillo + Irigaray Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Rubén Perez Bescos

Project location

Address:Navarra, Spain

Vaillo + Irigaray Architects
