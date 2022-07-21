18 Houses in the Woods / Vaillo + Irigaray Architects

+ 23

Structure : Eduardo Ozoidi

Engineering : Naven ingenieros

Rigger : Javier Escuchuri

Metalwork : Goyo Larumbe, Lineal

Construction : Obramas

Country : Spain

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located on the edge of a forest, between the traditional nucleus and a new development area in a small village in the Pamplona basin. The typological singularity lies in the inclusion of "stacked" dwellings, -6 per floor on 3 levels-, apparently resolved within the section of a single-family dwelling. This provides an image close to the traditional "house" section, in keeping with the volumetry of the dwellings in the urban nucleus.

The distortion of the scale is caused by the extrusion of the section and is accentuated by slopes in contact with the terrain, as well as the shadow generated by the great depth of the terraces. The topographical adaptation is resolved by means of vegetated slopes, -avoiding enclosures and walls-, imposing an overflow of the ground, and visually shortening the built section. The shell that forms the section also gestures its position with regard to the orientation, closing to the north and opening to the south. The north façade is resolved by means of "arrow slit" windows, slit and random, seeking a rhythmic relationship with the tree trunks of the forest to which they are oriented. The south façade is resolved by means of deep running terraces.

The envelope of the shell is resolved by using a single material -facades and roof-, made of ribbed profiled steel. The bronze color provides a changing image and texture depending on the sunlight, cloud cover, the season, or the time of day…