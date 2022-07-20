Orange Village / Koffi & Diabaté Architectes

+ 27

Text description provided by the architects. Through an architectural approach anchored in sustainability, the architects chose to design an imposing building with futuristic style on 7 levels in the form of rings of 68 diameter meters. With a double skin holding both thermal and aesthetic functions, the new Orange Côte d'Ivoire headquarters is innovative in its shape, suggestive of a golf ball, a subtle reminder of Abidjan's renowned Riviera golf course.

In a form of a natural extension of the neighboring vegetal axis, the building stands tall by the lagoon in an architecture that aims to materialize the group's dynamics and overall offer, all the while enhancing and highlighting the local know-how. Going beyond the concept of the classic workplace, the challenge for Koffi & Diabaté was to create a building designed as a place of exchange and creativity, reflecting the DNA of the group.

Indeed, the ambition of this project was to assert the leadership position of Orange through an innovative and timeless building, one that would translate the group's presence and reach in West Africa. From the entrance, the atrium opens to the central garden, which serves as an immediate landmark for visitors and provides natural light to the entire building. The garden level hosts the conference center, shared meeting and training rooms, the restaurant, and the gym. On the upper floors, workspaces are divided between individual offices, small meeting rooms, and large co-working spaces (with private areas specifically designed for small group meetings or individual cubicles).

From level 4, each floor is equipped with outdoor spaces that allow employees to enjoy the majestic surrounding panorama all the while working or relaxing in the open air. The top floor of the headquarters, with a breathtaking view of the lagoon shore, houses the offices of the top management. The quality of the concrete walls led the architects to directly expose the rough-cast concrete structure. The use of concrete in its materiality brings a minimalist touch highlighting the duality of the building's language, a subtle discourse between authenticity and hyper-connectivity.

Urban strategy and territory integration. Orange Village seeks, through the design approach, to highlight the urban landscape of Abidjan, becoming a reference building that structures, organizes, and sheds light on the Riviera Golf neighborhood's urban master plan park. With its variable and tiered levels designed with respect to local urban planning regulations, the three-story building on the main entrance gradually rises to reach a five-story level on the lagoon side. The added extensive greenery on the roofs and fences also contributes to the building's integration with its immediate surroundings.

A strong environmental ambition. The approach of this project is part of a strong energetic and environmental strategy aimed at reducing energy consumption. The concern for the durability of the structures is reflected in the nature of the chosen materials for the most exposed structures on the façade. A sophisticated 40,000m² double skin, consisting of 4,000 pieces, provides passive protection from direct sunlight and limits the amount of heat coming in from outside.