Geyskens House / Arcanne Atelier d'architecture

+ 18

Text description provided by the architects. The project was built in accordance with the client's wish to spend a few days a week in Brussels. As an architect himself, he was very sensitive to the fact that the construction was well thought out and designed down to the smallest detail.

The starting point for this project for a three-fronted house, the first to be built on this section of the avenue, was a blank page, a virgin plot of land with no direct neighbors, but the desire to build a small setting where one feels good.

We convinced the client of the relevance of building with a timber frame, in order to implement a dry, very well insulated construction and to be able to use materials that are not only thermally efficient but above all ecological and with a correct environmental balance.

The volume of the house is based on a ground floor + first-floor flat roof. The floor area of the house is very small: 72 m². The major consideration that dictated the project was to implement, in a very small area, the most visually ample spaces, in contact with the garden, modular and evolving.

Structurally, the house has a very free plan, both on the ground and first floors. The upstairs space is very open and serves as an exhibition gallery. It can be partitioned into three rooms at a later date.

The use of brick, specific to the area, gives the house a strong anchorage to the ground while expressing a certain lightness through its layout and the fineness of the frames. Brick extends the house into the garden: it is used for the paths and for the low wall on the street.

On the technical level, the house is equipped with a double flow ventilation system, solar panels, and a small condensing gas boiler. All these techniques have been carefully placed in order to condense them into the entrance cupboard.