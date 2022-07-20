We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  Geyskens House / Arcanne Atelier d'architecture

Save this project
© Maxime Vermeulen

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Brussels, Belgium
© Maxime Vermeulen

Text description provided by the architects. The project was built in accordance with the client's wish to spend a few days a week in Brussels. As an architect himself, he was very sensitive to the fact that the construction was well thought out and designed down to the smallest detail.

© Maxime Vermeulen
© Maxime Vermeulen

The starting point for this project for a three-fronted house, the first to be built on this section of the avenue, was a blank page, a virgin plot of land with no direct neighbors, but the desire to build a small setting where one feels good.

Ground floor plan

We convinced the client of the relevance of building with a timber frame, in order to implement a dry, very well insulated construction and to be able to use materials that are not only thermally efficient but above all ecological and with a correct environmental balance.

First floor plan

The volume of the house is based on a ground floor + first-floor flat roof.  The floor area of the house is very small: 72 m². The major consideration that dictated the project was to implement, in a very small area, the most visually ample spaces, in contact with the garden, modular and evolving.

Geyskens House / Arcanne Atelier d'architecture - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Countertop, Wood, Shelving, Chair, Windows, Beam
© Maxime Vermeulen

Structurally, the house has a very free plan, both on the ground and first floors. The upstairs space is very open and serves as an exhibition gallery. It can be partitioned into three rooms at a later date.

Geyskens House / Arcanne Atelier d'architecture - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows
© Maxime Vermeulen
Section

The use of brick, specific to the area, gives the house a strong anchorage to the ground while expressing a certain lightness through its layout and the fineness of the frames. Brick extends the house into the garden: it is used for the paths and for the low wall on the street.

Geyskens House / Arcanne Atelier d'architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Door, Facade
© Maxime Vermeulen
Geyskens House / Arcanne Atelier d'architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Maxime Vermeulen

On the technical level, the house is equipped with a double flow ventilation system, solar panels, and a small condensing gas boiler. All these techniques have been carefully placed in order to condense them into the entrance cupboard.

Geyskens House / Arcanne Atelier d'architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Maxime Vermeulen

Arcanne Atelier d'architecture
Brick

