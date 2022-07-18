We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Itu House / Studio dLux

Itu House / Studio dLux
Itu House / Studio dLux - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Hugo Chinaglia

Itu House / Studio dLux - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Chair, Windows, Facade, Beam, Handrail, DeckItu House / Studio dLux - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, BedItu House / Studio dLux - Interior Photography, HandrailItu House / Studio dLux - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Handrail+ 27

  Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Brazil
  Architects: STUDIO DLUX
  Area: 2691 ft²
  Year: 2022
  Photographs
    Photographs: Hugo Chinaglia
  Manufacturers
    Manufacturers: Mono Design, Tokstok, Westwing
  Lead Architects: Denis Fujii
  Project Team: Beatriz Guedes, Daniel Ogata, Carol Passos
  Lighting Project: STUDIO DLUX
  Interior Design: STUDIO DLUX
  Landscaping: Flora Hortus
  Woodwork: Cortare
  Country: Brazil
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
Itu House / Studio dLux - Interior Photography, Handrail
© Hugo Chinaglia

Text description provided by the architects. Have you ever imagined a house that was built for the good times of life? Breakfast on a cold and sunny day, a lunch on a summer day, good drinks at night looking at the stars.

Itu House / Studio dLux - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Chair
© Hugo Chinaglia
Itu House / Studio dLux - Image 23 of 27
Planta - Térreo
Itu House / Studio dLux - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Table
© Hugo Chinaglia

The Itu house began to be designed when a small slot in the city that bears the name of the house was found. In a space with few houses nearby, the slot took advantage of a large slope that allowed a complete view of the horizon. After some time, the slot began to turn into a project and the project began to turn into construction. The house was designed to be a summer house that could bring people together to enjoy these good times. It was premised on quick construction and at the same time economical in terms of materials. In addition, one of the main points of the house was the permeability of the incredible view and the best way to ventilate it, since Itu is usually quite hot and dry.

Itu House / Studio dLux - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Hugo Chinaglia

It all starts on the ground ﬂoor of the house, which invites you to enter through an external hall with a large ipê tree on your arrival. Inside the ground ﬂoor, there is a large open space that includes the living room, dining room, and kitchen, forming a sequence designed for daily living.

Itu House / Studio dLux - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table
© Hugo Chinaglia
Itu House / Studio dLux - Image 22 of 27
Planta - Subsolo
Itu House / Studio dLux - Interior Photography, Dining room
© Hugo Chinaglia

The ﬂuidity of the ground ﬂoor helps in the two important factors: on its back, a large set of glass doors allows you to always enjoy the view of the horizon; and also when open, it complements the cross ventilation that passes through the whole house, thanks to the wall of hollow elements of the facade.

Itu House / Studio dLux - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Chair, Windows, Facade, Beam, Handrail, Deck
© Hugo Chinaglia

The ground ﬂoor environment is surrounded by a large balcony whose side gives access to the land's descent through the garden, reaching the lower ﬂoor. This is composed of a barbecue area that serves the outdoor area of the garden and swimming pool. In addition, a large gap below the ground ﬂoor was used as the technical area of the house: the water tanks that capture rainwater and the conventional ones are organized in this environment.

Itu House / Studio dLux - Interior Photography
© Hugo Chinaglia
Itu House / Studio dLux - Image 24 of 27
Planta - Superior
Itu House / Studio dLux - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, Bed
© Hugo Chinaglia

Upstairs, the bedrooms and bathrooms are divided into a conﬁguration that also privileges its views. All the environments of the house value simplicity in the materials and furniture to facilitate the living of a house that is not always with guests.

Itu House / Studio dLux - Interior Photography
© Hugo Chinaglia

The house was designed in a different dynamic than conventional, ﬁrst it was thought of the many moments that could be lived and after that the best way to translate them into architecture and interiors for your guests.

Itu House / Studio dLux - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Hugo Chinaglia

Project gallery

About this office
Studio dLux
Office

Products

Steel, Concrete

#Tags

Projects, Built Projects, Selected Projects, Residential Architecture, Houses, Brazil
Cite: "Itu House / Studio dLux" [Casa Itu / Studio dLux] 18 Jul 2022. ArchDaily.

