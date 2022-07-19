We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. Using Wallpapers to Completely Transform Interiors

Using Wallpapers to Completely Transform Interiors

Save this article
Using Wallpapers to Completely Transform Interiors

Wallpapers can be quite controversial. They can be typical of old-fashioned and antiquated homes, but at the same time, they can also add personality to otherwise dull spaces. One of the best parts of using these elements is that they can be quickly installed, and with relatively low costs. This also means that they aren't very long-lasting, and can therefore be quickly discarded and replaced, making them transient decoration items. As Joanna Banham—a researcher on wallpapers—states, “Wallpaper is often regarded as the Cinderella of the Decorative Arts – the most ephemeral and least precious of the decorations produced for the home. Yet, the history of wallpaper is a long and fascinating subject that dates back to the 16th century and encompasses a huge range of beautiful patterns created both by anonymous hands and by some of the best-known designers of the 19th and 20th centuries.” Today we are seeing another wallpaper resurgence, with numerous options of materials, patterns, and colors, and several examples of architects who have used them creatively in their projects. In this article, we go through the history of wallpapers and some of the current alternatives on the market, by diving into the Architonic catalog.

Save this picture!
Using Wallpapers to Completely Transform Interiors - Image 9 of 28
Café. Bistrô. Padaria Zahorsky / JRA Jarousek.Rochova.Architekti. Image © Filip Slapal

The invention of wallpaper is attributed to the Chinese during the Qin Dynasty (221 BC and 206 BC), which was made of rice paper. As time went on though, it was in Europe that it gained popularity. As this report by Andrea Watson of the BBC shows, there are traces of wallpaper being used in the 16th century, and innovations such as the invention of block printing made its use more widespread. In addition, the first wallpaper-printing machine invented in 1785 made France the leading country in manufacturing and using these products. Long before that, however, during the Middle Ages, pieces of gold leather were hung on the walls, whose function went beyond decoration as they also provided thermal insulation. The so-called Cuir de Cordoue were later replaced by tapestries, although both were reserved for the wealthier classes. By 1830 in England, when these elements were already common and coveted, the first roll of wallpaper was developed, significantly reducing production costs and popularizing them.

Save this picture!
Using Wallpapers to Completely Transform Interiors - Image 10 of 28
Casa da Árvore Casa Cor 2018 / Suite Arquitetos. Image © Ricardo Bassetti
Save this picture!
Using Wallpapers to Completely Transform Interiors - Image 3 of 28
Apartamento FW / Cadi Arquitetura. Image © Cristiano Bauce

In the 19th century, wallpaper began to be mass-produced and saw continuous technological improvements. The wallpaper therefore becomes widely accessible to all, as they can be made from a variety of materials. Today there are options in polyester, vinyl, cellulose, paper and even silk, which differ in their properties and in how they are installed. The main criteria of choice tend to be colors and design and, thanks to digital printing, the possibilities are endless. In addition to appearance, however, there are currently wallpapers that have other functional characteristics. This includes sound absorption qualities, fire resistance, anti-microbial, stain repellent and waterproof. Although relatively simple, its installation and calculation of quantities requires some precautions, as seen in this article.

Save this picture!
Using Wallpapers to Completely Transform Interiors - Image 8 of 28
Oficinas Cinemágica / DX Arquitectos. Image © Pablo Blanco Barros

Below, we have selected some examples of existing patterns currently found in the Architonic catalog.

Geometric patterns

Repetitive and geometric patterns give spaces a sober appearance and can work well for offices, bedrooms and kitchens.

Colony by LONDONART

Save this picture!
Using Wallpapers to Completely Transform Interiors - Image 5 of 28
Cortesia de LONDONART

Anamorphia by YO2

Save this picture!
Using Wallpapers to Completely Transform Interiors - Image 7 of 28
Cortesia de YO2

Battuta by WallPepper

Save this picture!
Using Wallpapers to Completely Transform Interiors - Image 11 of 28
Cortesia de WallPepper

Mamma Mia Ts by Wall&decò

Save this picture!
Using Wallpapers to Completely Transform Interiors - Image 4 of 28
Cortesia de Wall&decò

Photographic patterns

With all the current large-scale printing technologies, high-resolution photographs can refresh spaces. However, these should be used carefully, in a small part of the room or at most one wall, so that it does not become too overwhelming.

Bigcitynight2 by Architects Paper

Save this picture!
Using Wallpapers to Completely Transform Interiors - Image 17 of 28
Cortesia de Architects Paper

Spaceship 1 by Architects Paper

Save this picture!
Using Wallpapers to Completely Transform Interiors - Image 24 of 28
Cortesia de Architects Paper

Start To Fall by Architects Paper

Save this picture!
Using Wallpapers to Completely Transform Interiors - Image 26 of 28
Cortesia de Architects Paper

Rainforest 2 by Architects Paper

Save this picture!
Using Wallpapers to Completely Transform Interiors - Image 27 of 28
Cortesia de Architects Paper

Children's patterns

These are possibly the most common wallpapers today. Using a fun wallpaper makes for an especially pleasant environment for children's rooms. These can even have educational patterns, with shapes, letters or other objects.

FF by YO2

Save this picture!
Using Wallpapers to Completely Transform Interiors - Image 22 of 28
Cortesia de YO2

A to zoo by WallPepper

Save this picture!
Using Wallpapers to Completely Transform Interiors - Image 18 of 28
Cortesia de WallPepper

We Are Family1 by Architects Paper

Save this picture!
Using Wallpapers to Completely Transform Interiors - Image 16 of 28
Cortesia de Architects Paper

Trova l'avocado by WallPepper

Save this picture!
Using Wallpapers to Completely Transform Interiors - Image 20 of 28
Cortesia de WallPepper

Natural patterns

Nature inspired wallpapers evoke calm and wellbeing, especially when they include floral and plant patterns. Flowers, leaves and attractive colors highlight plant species, exotic landscapes and seasonal changes.

Live by LONDONART

Save this picture!
Using Wallpapers to Completely Transform Interiors - Image 21 of 28
Cortesia de LONDONART

Amazon by Wall&decò

Save this picture!
Using Wallpapers to Completely Transform Interiors - Image 12 of 28
Cortesia de Wall&decò

Coralfull by Wall&decò

Save this picture!
Using Wallpapers to Completely Transform Interiors - Image 23 of 28
Cortesia de Wall&decò

Niveum by Wall&decò

Save this picture!
Using Wallpapers to Completely Transform Interiors - Image 25 of 28
Cortesia de Wall&decò

Ornamental patterns

These were the first patterns used for wallpapers and to this day remain pleasing to many. Arabesques (designs formed by geometric patterns) are widely used on surfaces, tapestry and decoration in general, and bring a classy feel to environments.

STATUS by e-Delux

Save this picture!
Using Wallpapers to Completely Transform Interiors - Image 19 of 28
Cortesia de e-Delux

Sketches by YO2

Save this picture!
Using Wallpapers to Completely Transform Interiors - Image 14 of 28
Cortesia de YO2

Théodore Blanc Bleu by ISIDORE LEROY

Save this picture!
Using Wallpapers to Completely Transform Interiors - Image 15 of 28
Cortesia de ISIDORE LEROY

Atelier 47 by Architects Paper

Save this picture!
Using Wallpapers to Completely Transform Interiors - Image 13 of 28
Cortesia de Architects Paper

See more options of Wall Coverings / Wallpapers in Architonic.

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Eduardo Souza
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: Souza, Eduardo. "Using Wallpapers to Completely Transform Interiors " [Usando papéis de parede para transformar os interiores] 19 Jul 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/985490/using-wallpapers-to-completely-transform-interiors> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream