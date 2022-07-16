We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  Expansion of Hospital da Luz in Lisbon / RISCO

Expansion of Hospital da Luz in Lisbon / RISCO - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Carolina Delgado

© Carolina Delgado

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Hospital, Extension
Lisboa, Portugal
  • Project Coordination : Jorge Estriga
  • Landscape Design : NPK – José Veludo
  • Foundations And Structures : Dimstrut – João Vaz
  • Electrical Installations : STA ins – Manuel Vieira Pereira
  • Mechanical Installations : Dimensionar – Manuel Rhodes Mendonça
  • Hydraulic : Sopsec – Diogo Leite
  • Acoustics : Acústica e Ambiente – Pedro Martins da Silva
  • Security : Action Modulers – Carlos Ferreira de Castro
  • Gas : Sopsec – Diogo Leite
  • Gas Installations : Sopsec – Luís Leal
  • Energetic Efficiency : Dimensionar – Márcio Cardoso
  • Site Cleanup : Dimstrut – João Vaz
  • Models : Norigem – Bernardo Pimentel
  • City : Lisboa
  • Country : Portugal
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Expansion of Hospital da Luz in Lisbon / RISCO - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Fernando Guerra | FG + SG

Text description provided by the architects. The expansion of Hospital da Luz in Lisbon does not involve constructing a new building within the Hospital’s complex, but rather a physical expansion of the existing structure. The nature of the program implies a complete integration since the intention is not to create new services, but to expand, restructure and innovate those that are already offered.

Expansion of Hospital da Luz in Lisbon / RISCO - Exterior Photography, Facade, Concrete
© Fernando Guerra | FG + SG
Expansion of Hospital da Luz in Lisbon / RISCO - Image 30 of 30
Diagram - Extension

The project’s approach maintains the spatial structure of the existing building by extending the two main corridors, for the public and services, which enables new accesses to be connected to the existing system, bringing greater flexibility to the internal organization of operational areas, and maintaining the design focus on client and staff comfort.

Expansion of Hospital da Luz in Lisbon / RISCO - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows, Deck, Handrail
© Carolina Delgado
Expansion of Hospital da Luz in Lisbon / RISCO - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Glass
© Carolina Delgado

The gardens and natural light, the two elements that characterize Hospital da Luz, were strongly reinforced. Many more glass surfaces on the lower floors and many more gardens, on the rooftops, and on the central patio, to be enjoyed from the inside.

Expansion of Hospital da Luz in Lisbon / RISCO - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Fernando Guerra | FG + SG
Expansion of Hospital da Luz in Lisbon / RISCO - Image 27 of 30
General plan
Expansion of Hospital da Luz in Lisbon / RISCO - Interior Photography, Windows
© Carolina Delgado
Expansion of Hospital da Luz in Lisbon / RISCO - Interior Photography, Facade
© Carolina Delgado

One of the innovative features of Hospital da Luz, when it was inaugurated in 2007, was the design of the interior spaces. At the time, we proposed warm materials, areas to wander, indoor gardens, and natural light, among other aspects that were uncommon in the hospital interiors that we were accustomed to, which were austere and impersonal. Our goal was to change the paradigm, focusing on a more humane atmosphere that looked more like a hotel than a hospital.

Expansion of Hospital da Luz in Lisbon / RISCO - Interior Photography, Windows, Chair
© Carolina Delgado
Expansion of Hospital da Luz in Lisbon / RISCO - Image 28 of 30
Longitudinal section
Expansion of Hospital da Luz in Lisbon / RISCO - Interior Photography, Windows, Chair
© Fernando Guerra | FG + SG

Now, in this expansion phase, the challenge was different. It involved not only the materials, spaces, and light but also how we sit, wait, circulate, stay and interact with the different forms of service. Focusing on comfortable atmospheres designed with people in mind: the people who use the hospital, the people who work in the hospital, and the people who maintain the hospital.

Expansion of Hospital da Luz in Lisbon / RISCO - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden
© Carolina Delgado

Project location

Address:R. Aurélio Quintanilha, 1500 Lisboa, Portugal

Cite: "Expansion of Hospital da Luz in Lisbon / RISCO" [Ampliação do Hospital da Luz Lisboa / RISCO] 16 Jul 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/985456/expansion-of-hospital-da-luz-in-lisbon-risco> ISSN 0719-8884

