Botany Road Residential Complex / Candalepas Associates

Botany Road Residential Complex / Candalepas Associates - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeBotany Road Residential Complex / Candalepas Associates - Interior Photography, Windows, FacadeBotany Road Residential Complex / Candalepas Associates - Interior PhotographyBotany Road Residential Complex / Candalepas Associates - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade+ 24

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Apartments
Zetland, Australia
Botany Road Residential Complex / Candalepas Associates - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Rory Gardiner

Text description provided by the architects. Botany Road is composed of two multi-residential projects offering generous interiors that utilize space and maximize natural light. Running parallel to one another, they vary in scale, material, composition, orientation, and density.

Site Plan
Plan - Ground Floor

The form of the facade has been influenced by the client’s Cretan heritage and the geometry of Cretan antiquity and craft. The geometrical themes symbolically stitch the two sides of the street together which enhances the expectation of change and interest. That said, all precedents that are espoused here also engender an element of consistency and repetition; in the tradition of row-housing. The repetition sought is designed to not be oppressive; rather the aim is to enable the possibility of a variegated facade for both sides of the street.

Botany Road Residential Complex / Candalepas Associates - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Rory Gardiner
Botany Road Residential Complex / Candalepas Associates - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Rory Gardiner
Botany Road Residential Complex / Candalepas Associates - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Rory Gardiner

The north-facing brick facade on Sonny Leonard Street has to do with an understanding of bay windows enabling diagonal vistas down the street. The long view directed down the street by way of the planning and precast bay windows is thereby a further privacy device to bedrooms that are opposite. The treatment of precast panels for this entire facade provides architectural repetition and enables a strong formal approach to the construction of the building proposed.

Botany Road Residential Complex / Candalepas Associates - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, Balcony
© Rory Gardiner

The subtle variation in color of the cream face brickwork enhances the tonal play of light and shadow being created across the facade. The angled bay windows of solid brickwork at the upper levels contrast against the hit and miss brickwork of the lower levels which in turn create shading screens for the privacy and enjoyment of the residents looking onto the street.

Botany Road Residential Complex / Candalepas Associates - Interior Photography
© Rory Gardiner

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Zetland NSW 2017, Australia

Candalepas Associates
ConcreteBrick

