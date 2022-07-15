We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  5. EP House / SAU | Studio Arquitetura Urbanismo

EP House / SAU | Studio Arquitetura Urbanismo

EP House / SAU | Studio Arquitetura Urbanismo - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© André Biselli Sauaia

EP House / SAU | Studio Arquitetura Urbanismo - Exterior PhotographyEP House / SAU | Studio Arquitetura Urbanismo - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Chair, PatioEP House / SAU | Studio Arquitetura Urbanismo - Interior Photography, Living RoomEP House / SAU | Studio Arquitetura Urbanismo - Exterior Photography+ 35

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Tamboré, Brazil
  • Architect : André Biselli Sauaia
  • Collaborator : Pedro Siqueira
  • Structure : Rodrigo Freitas
  • Installations : Ramoska Castellani
  • Landscape : Barbieri Gorski
  • Construction : GS de Andrade
  • City : Tamboré
  • Country : Brazil
EP House / SAU | Studio Arquitetura Urbanismo - Exterior Photography
© André Biselli Sauaia

Text description provided by the architects. Located on a steep slope (100% slope and 12 meters) and with an exuberant view, this house's main strategy is to enjoy this view in all its rooms. Its implantation is based on a 21 by 7.5m suspended volume that rises above the topography. The space under this volume generates a ground floor without walls, fully enclosed with glass, as a platform that welcomes access from the street and promotes the essential gesture of overcoming the slope towards the view.

EP House / SAU | Studio Arquitetura Urbanismo - Interior Photography, Living Room
© André Biselli Sauaia
EP House / SAU | Studio Arquitetura Urbanismo - Image 25 of 35
Plan - Ground floor
EP House / SAU | Studio Arquitetura Urbanismo - Interior Photography, Dining room
© André Biselli Sauaia
EP House / SAU | Studio Arquitetura Urbanismo - Interior Photography
© André Biselli Sauaia

The materiality of the house is concise, having glass and concrete as its fundamental expression. Its structure is mixed: the volume with more pronounced cantilevers is supported by two steel beams on the roof, which support the inverted slabs of the first floor by means of tie rods. 

EP House / SAU | Studio Arquitetura Urbanismo - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Chair, Patio
© Alex Haiashida
EP House / SAU | Studio Arquitetura Urbanismo - Image 26 of 35
Plan - First floor
EP House / SAU | Studio Arquitetura Urbanismo - Image 29 of 35
Sections
EP House / SAU | Studio Arquitetura Urbanismo - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Windows, Deck
© André Biselli Sauaia

On the ground floor, there is a system of horizontal aluminum louvers (facing the east facade) that protects the social sector of the house from the direct morning sun and gives privacy to its interior, protecting it from street observers. This element promotes pleasant lighting without impeding the enjoyment of the stunning view at any time of the day or night.

EP House / SAU | Studio Arquitetura Urbanismo - Exterior Photography
© André Biselli Sauaia
EP House / SAU | Studio Arquitetura Urbanismo - Exterior Photography
© André Biselli Sauaia

The bedrooms are located on the upper floor and face east, where there is a full connection with the view and with the neighboring lot, which is a permanent environmental preservation reserve.

EP House / SAU | Studio Arquitetura Urbanismo - Exterior Photography
© André Biselli Sauaia

