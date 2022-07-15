EP House / SAU | Studio Arquitetura Urbanismo

+ 35

Architect : André Biselli Sauaia

Collaborator : Pedro Siqueira

Structure : Rodrigo Freitas

Installations : Ramoska Castellani

Landscape : Barbieri Gorski

Construction : GS de Andrade

City : Tamboré

Country : Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. Located on a steep slope (100% slope and 12 meters) and with an exuberant view, this house's main strategy is to enjoy this view in all its rooms. Its implantation is based on a 21 by 7.5m suspended volume that rises above the topography. The space under this volume generates a ground floor without walls, fully enclosed with glass, as a platform that welcomes access from the street and promotes the essential gesture of overcoming the slope towards the view.

The materiality of the house is concise, having glass and concrete as its fundamental expression. Its structure is mixed: the volume with more pronounced cantilevers is supported by two steel beams on the roof, which support the inverted slabs of the first floor by means of tie rods.

On the ground floor, there is a system of horizontal aluminum louvers (facing the east facade) that protects the social sector of the house from the direct morning sun and gives privacy to its interior, protecting it from street observers. This element promotes pleasant lighting without impeding the enjoyment of the stunning view at any time of the day or night.

The bedrooms are located on the upper floor and face east, where there is a full connection with the view and with the neighboring lot, which is a permanent environmental preservation reserve.