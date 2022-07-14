Ashui Pavilion / HML Architecture

+ 26

Pavilion • Vietnam Architects: HML Architecture

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2022

Country : Vietnam

Text description provided by the architects. Ashui Awards were established in 2012, Which is a prestigious award in Vietnam's construction industry. The Ashui Awards are likened to the "Oscar" of the Vietnamese Architecture and Construction industry. These events honor architects with outstanding works, affirming the role of architects in society. At the same time honoring valuable new architectural works, recognizing reputable contractors, high-quality construction engineering firms, real estate investors, and developers with distinguished contributions to society. It can be said that this is a rare competition that has a positive impact on the development of the construction industry in Vietnam.

Over 10 years, the Award has contributed to connecting members in the Architecture - Construction - Urban Development in Vietnam. In addition, encouraging positive creations that contribute to the development of the community and social progress. The contest organizers have built an exhibition space to honor the authors and winning works and present the prizes to the public. The venue is at the Temple of Literature, Quoc Tu Giam, Hanoi. This temple has been the first university in Vietnam, which is an age of nearly 1000 years. This place is also a potential location to organize activities related to Hanoi's creativity in the future, realizing the brand: "Hanoi, the creative city" recognized by Unesco in 2019. Selected Location: Front yard of Thai Hoc house, the Temple of Literature, Hanoi. The outdoor exhibition stage introduces the nominees of 10 award categories and the award-winning individuals and groups.

Concept - The Temple of Literature has the tangible values ​​of Architecture and the intangible values ​​of the Taoism spirit, which is a unique material that should be honored. We consider the entire Temple of Literature as a perfect exhibition space, a highlight of Hanoi. The additional stage acts as a prism with a modern perspective, which reflects all this value as a message to preserve and develop the significance of the heritage to future generations. Inspired by the image of the Khue star, which is the symbol of literature, Khue Van Cac is the place where the ancient poets always wanted to set foot, and mark it as the name for many old bards. Ashui Pavilion 2022: The Khue, appeared and shined at the Temple of Literature, which honor the individuals and collectives who won the Ashui Awards 2021 and the legacy of the Temple of Literature.

The circle stage is structured by transparent glass panels, which are placed in the center of the yard, in front of the Thai Hoc house. There are 2 entrances to the square stage area in the middle. The awardees and recipients are on the podium. Spatial layout with the concept of harmony between Heaven, Human, and Earth in the theory of the Tam Tai (Heaven, Earth, and Human) of Eastern philosophy. On top of the glass wall, the circle illuminates the entire stage area. The surrounding space is reflected in the circle as the background for the stage and allows visitors to interact directly, working as installation art. In addition, the event was held when the Covid epidemic was breaking out all over the world and in Vietnam. So, the circle and the glass wall are the symbols of social division in the Covid area. Public space has lost its sense of human connection. Thus, this design adapts to the current social context.

Technical solution - Due to the construction of the monument, the technical solutions must be installed independently without affecting the monument. The Khue exhibition space is a collection of elements:

- The buildings of the Temple of Literature

- The steel frame system hangs the A0 panel of the nominees to the final round of the award

- Glass circle of light as award stage

The architectural works of the Temple of Literature in the Thai Hoc courtyard include Tien Duong Thai Hoc House, Huu Vu House, Ta Vu House, and Thai Hoc Gate. These buildings were designed specifically for lighting to highlight the architectural values of the Temple of Literature.

The circle with a diameter of 13m is combined by 20 full-size safety glass panels (1.84m x 2.44m), 2 layers of 8.38mm thick, joined together by 10mm 300mm wide tempered glass panels. This glazing system is mounted on a 10mm thick corten steel plate, with soft joints to adapt to the uneven ground of Thai Hoc House. A white-painted steel rim is placed on the glass pillars, the lower lighting surface is a transparent ceiling with 6000k white LED lights, CRI 90, which has the effect of linking to the top of the flat glass panels. The use of corten steel plate (which is directly oxidized steel, with properties that change with the weather and time, creates the "color of time" as the bearing base, the boundary of the ground, and the glass circle with the concept of the transition between the values ​​of the tradition to the future.